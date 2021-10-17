Patents awarded to Arkansans

Oct. 12, 2021

Patent 11,140,886 B1. Livewell. Issued to Alec B. Shore and Coty Junkerseld, both of Pocahontas.

Patent 11,141,205 B2. Device for and Method of Treating Acromioclavicular Joint Dislocations. Issued to Wesley Cox of Fayetteville. Assigned to Xtreme Orthopedics LLC of Fayetteville.

Patent 11,142,031 B1. Articulating Front Axle Mower. Issued to Charles Bradley Covington and Warren Russell Long, both of Batesville. Assigned to Bad Boy Inc. of Batesville.

Patent 11,143,642 B2. Graphene-based Indicator. Issued to J. Michael Nauman of Little Rock. Assigned to Brady Worldwide Inc. of Milwaukee.

D932,801 S. Cushion with Mesh Joints. Issued to Andrew Haingaertner of Rogers.