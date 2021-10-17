Pet of the Week

Coco is a sweet and social 7-month-old terrier who has never met a stranger and loves to greet everyone with kisses. She is happiest when she is doing something and loves to cuddle on her bed or with her adoptive parent. Coco will be spayed, fully vaccinated and microchipped. She is in the Paws in Prison program, where she is receiving obedience training and will be graduating on Nov. 27.

Canine Close-Up

Sage is a gentle 3-year-old shepherd mix who will sit and shake hands on command. He is very good on a leash and is a little shy about meeting new people, but will open up with one-on-one time and lots of treats. Sage is looking for a home with children and a big yard because he loves to run, especially through any open doors, so proper door etiquette is needed.

Coco and friends can be adopted through CARE for Animals. More information is available at 501.603.CARE and www.careforanimals.org.