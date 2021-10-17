1 dead, a dozen believed shot in overnight Pine Bluff shootings

One person is dead and as many as 12 were shot in two overnight shootings in Pine Bluff, one of them involving an officer, according to the interim police chief.

Interim Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. said Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation at the Sahara Temple, 820 S. Main St., where a person has died in a police shooting. Franklin said as many as eight people were hurt in the shooting, but their conditions were not immediately known.

Franklin deferred other details of the incident to Arkansas State Police. A state police spokesman said the details, which are forthcoming, are limited to the scope and clarity into the police shooting.

Four more people were shot at the intersection of University Drive and Pullen Avenue, Franklin said. Details on that shooting were forthcoming, he said.

A motive for either shooting is not yet known, Franklin said.

“We had as many officers out as available and they were working in different areas and establishments to avoid stuff like that,” Franklin said. “At one point, state police agreed to occupy University Drive until 10 p.m. We didn’t want to stop the flow of traffic so that people going to the concert could make it to the Convention Center.”

Recording artists SWV and Eric Benet performed at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Saturday night.

Residents and visitors of the city were celebrating University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff homecoming across the city Saturday. A crowd of people, along with vehicles and food trucks, lined both sides of University Drive going north from the intersection following the football game at Simmons Bank Field, a typical homecoming post-game scene.