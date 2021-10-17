Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Sept. 20 - Sept. 24:

H & E Equipment Services, Inc. to Bramco Properties, Inc. Tract 31, Little Rock Industrial District, $5,500,000.

Big Rock Development, LLC to LR Stanford 2, LLC; LR Avenues 2, LLC; LR Dunwoody 2, LLC; LR Audobon 2, LLC; Little Rock S JR 2, LLC 309 Big Rock Ave, Alexander. Ls23-24 B8, Village At The Gateway Townhouse Community Phase 2; Ls24-25 B7, Village At The Gateway Townhouse Community Phase 3; Ls1-6 & Tracts K, EE & CC B10, Village At The Gateway Townhouse Community Phase VI. $3,760,024.

NCP Omega, LLC to Cantrell Road Building Company, LLC, Ls8-12 & 14-17 B1, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $2,500,000.

Keener Group, LLC to Gulf Management, Inc., Pt NW NE 10-1S-12W, $2,500,000.

Bradford Square Of Arkansas, LLC to Gregg Ranch, LLC, Ls3-4, Cook-Alworth, $2,026,654.

Sergio Ceja; Estate Of Mary K. Barzda/Marija Kuseliauskaite Barzda (dec'd) to Albert Braunfisch; Traci Braunfisch, 42 Edgehill Road Little Rock. Plots 56, 58 & 60, Edgehill, $1,900,000.

David Nagy to Antoine O. Lucas; Jessica L. Lucas, 21 Spring Valley Lane, Little Rock. L43, Valley Falls Estates Phase III-A, $1,750,000.

James Edward Hagans, III; Lisa Ann Hagans to Aziz Pabani; Akbar Pabani, 15 Chenal Downs Blvd., Little Rock, L50, Chenal Downs, $1,525,000.

Michael R. Cole; Mary Jane Cole to Joel Murray Walker; Carmen Monique McClennon, 1215 Golden Pond Road, Little Rock, Tract 4, Falcon Ridge Estates Unrecorded, $1,400,000.

Jay And Mae Home, LLC to Michael D. Alford; Catharine Alford, 123 Hallen Lane, Little Rock, L56 B96, Chenal Valley, $1,075,000.

Jon David Marbaise; Sandra Kay Marbaise; The Marbaise Family Trust to Jason Abraham; Dayna Abraham, 330 Midland St., Little Rock, Ls7-8 B13, Midland Hills, $912,000.

Brittany Wood; Gregory Wood to Arunkumar Jagadishbhai Modi; Shruti Niketan Tewar, 5417 Stonewall Road, Little Rock, L5 B23, Newton, $830,000.

HA Custom Homes, LLC to John A. Merlo; Kristin N. Merlo; John A. And Kristin N. Merlo Living Trust, L13 B102, Chenal Valley, $825,000.

Robert P. Young to Ryan Fitzgerald; Caris Fitzgerald, 4617 Crestwood Drive, Little Rock, Ls110-111, Cliffewood, $750,000.

Douglas P. McIntire; Nancy L. Noel; McIntire-Noel Revocable Living Trust to M3 Capital, LLC 3, Otter Creek Cir., Little Rock, L6, Otter Creek Industrial Park Area 102 Tract A, $625,000.

Richard J. Rapp to Ahban David Sumler, 36 Alba Lane, Little Rock. Lot C-23 B13, Chenal Valley, $556,500.

Bragg & Kennedy Homes, LLC to Elizabeth Tuck-Rowan, 111 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, L8 B58, Chenal Valley $525,000 9/20/21,

Adam Warrick Shea; Elise A. Shea to JEA Investments Limited Partnership, LLLP L2 B1, Country Club Heights, $520,000.

Chenal Valley Construction, Inc. to James W. Gentry, Jr., 33 Caurel Court, Little Rock, L16 B56, Chenal Valley, $489,000.

Randy James Construction Co., Inc to Timothy Shipp, 114 Eagle Ridge Drive, Maumelle, L7 B14, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVII, $485,000.

American Holdings, LLC to Carmell Boyd, 2000 & 2001 Fendley Drive, North Little Rock, L1 B3, Pike Plaza Heights; L1, James Dunlap Replat- Ashley/Pike Plaza Heights, $465,000.

Cox Construction Group, LLC to Jacob Darrow Jones; Jennifer Erin Jones, 115 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, L9 B58, Chenal Valley $450,000.

Homes By Hesley, Inc. to Andrew Bond Stephens, II; Jessica Digby Stephens, 518 Hog Creek Road, Paron, Pt N/2 NE SE 27-2N-15W, $449,900.

Laura Haynie to Roseann Claire Smith; G. Richard Smith, Jr.; Susan Sims Smith, 5419 Southwood Road, Little Rock, L223, Prospect Terrace No.3, $440,000.

Susan Denise Havens to Gina Cromwell, L12, Georganne Estate,s $436,000.

John C. Williams; Elizabeth T. Borne to Christopher Bertram; Susannah Elizabeth Livingston, 111 Crystal Court, Little Rock, L24 B14, Midland Hills, $435,000.

Lyman C. Horton; Mark C. Horton; Mary Jo Horton Revocable Trust to Raymond Patrick Blaney; Natalie Black Blaney, 17 Buckland Road, Little Rock, L263, Cypress Point West, $422,000.

Zackary S. Shearer to Jean Cazort, Ls51-52, Shadowlawn, $419,000.

Kimberly M. Albright; Mark Albright to Kelly D. Justus; William P. Justus, 303 Arnold Palmer Drive, Maumelle. L7, Riverrun, $399,450.

Construction Arts, Inc. to Thomas Weldon Case; Linda Marie Case; Thomas Weldon Case And Linda Marie Case Living Revocable Trust, 122 Belles Fleurs Blvd., Little Rock, L27, Belles Fleurs, $396,250.

Pamela D. Caldwell; Scott A. Caldwell to Sharon H. Blackwood; Sharon H. Blackwood Trust L11 B3, Chevaux Court Phase I-A, $395,000.

Michael B. Crum to Maurice Jones; Malikah Jones, 223 Hidden Valley Loop, Maumelle, L12 B5, Maumelle Valley Estates, $395,000.

Terrence O. Stith to Ira Tucker; Rosemary Holmes; Ira Tucker Family Trust L176, Ashley Downs Phase I, $381,500.

Vision Strategies, LLC to Jose Valle; Ana Julie Ramirez, 119 Chiliwood Court Sherwood, L9, Chiliwood; L43, Mystery Manor Phase 2; L59, Briarfield Phase IV, $380,000.

Shannon Almond; Angela Almond to Sabrina Rodgers, 136 Miramar Drive, Maumelle, L114, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $375,000.

E. Ward Construction, Inc. to Kalebyra Mitchell, 831 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L1 B7, Wildwood Place, $369,800.

Jonathan R. Houk; Shelley Spring Houk to Kathy Sherwood; Nicolette O. Carte,r 19708 Mallard Cove, Little Rock, L678, Otter Creek Community Phase VI, $365,000.

Tommy Scott Construction, LLC to Gwen Styers, 8409 Trail Creek Drive, Sherwood, L29 B5, Creekside, $353,050.

Floyd E. Sagely; Jimmie L. Sagely to William McKinney; Sharon McKinney, 5513 James Road, North Little Rock, Pt N/2 NE 30-3N-12W, $349,000.

Richard Wayne Wood; Angelia Dawn Wood to John A. Fabian, 13 Windy Ridge Court, Maumelle, L15 B2, Ridgeview Phase I, $342,500.

Brian P. Larson; Natasha A. Lofty to Maggie Jo Beck; Stephen Jesse Beck, 3408 Sevier Drive, North Little Rock, L3 B54, Lakewood, $337,500.

Drusilla H. Fairchild to Ronald A. Rizzardi; Marcia M. Rizzardi, 1217 Nandina Circle North Little Rock, Ls8-9 B3, Shady Valley, $335,000.

Charles Pratt to Taylor Hargrove Swope; Michelle Elizabeth Swope, 9029 Jacksonville Cato Road, Sherwood, L2 B1, Beall Lake, $332,000.

Dickey Family Homes, LLC to Austin Nathaniel Sites; Sarah Elizabeth Sites, 112 Jeystone Lane Maumelle, L5 B25, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $330,000.

Kimberly R. Gillam; Kimberly R. Williams to Taylor Owens; Hannah Owens, 101 Bouriese Circle Maumelle, L1033, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $326,000.

Truman Justice Falkner; Lauren Falkner to Nicholas Andrews; Katherine Andrews, 2220 Biscayne Drive Little Rock. L137, Sheraton Park, $325,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, LLC to Terrence Stith L176, Ashley Downs Phase I, $324,000.

Cory Biggs; Carrie Biggs to Dylan Grimm Ward; Rachel L. Ward, 10825 Crestdale Lane Little Rock, L1 B42, Pleasant Valley, $321,875.

Christie L. Dillon to William Hensley; Melissa A Hensley 1613 Ison Lane Sherwood, $310,000.

Brian K. Jarrell; Diane Singleton to Sterling Brown, Sr., 7400 Glenn Hills Drive Sherwood, L8 B4, Glenn Hills, $309,900.

Eric M. Paul; LH Damage Trust to Opal Investments, LLC 3 Evergreen Circle Little Rock. L2, McDermott Replat- Success, $300,000.

Michael Cleveland; Sharon Y. Cleveland to Martha Graham; Daniel R. Graham, 7013 Gap Ridge Drive Sherwood. L86 B1, Gap Creek, $300,000.

David L Giesler; Mona Leah Giesler to Sarah Nicole Young 106 Mountain Valley Drive Maumelle. L3 B9, Maumelle Valley Estates, $297,500.

Artios, LLC to Narcissa Jackson; Jay Pullam, 2120 West Road Little Rock, L129, Westover Hills, $295,000.

Gage Park Biehl; Lacie Leona McVoy to Wendell C. Fowler, L98, Hillsborough Phase 3, $285,000.

Philipose T. John; Elsy John to Jericho Jones; Megan Jones, 23 Keswick Covem Little Rock, L109, Hillsborough Phase IV-A, $285,000.

TOLR Investments & Properties, LLC to Brandon Loyd Smith, 103 Red Fox Lane, Jacksonville, L31, Foxwood Section A Phase II, $280,000.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Crystal D. Young, 108 Lydia Drive Maumelle, L43, Carnahan Village, $279,900.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Jolie Xann Henry, 102 Lydia Drive Maumelle, L40, Carnahan Village, $278,498.

Jessie E. Thomas; Charles B. Thomas (dec'd) to Seth Tucker; Melody Tucker, 1236 Commons Drive, Jacksonville, L22, Jamestown, $275,000.

Corie Ellen Draper to James Ronald Mooney, Sr.; Carolyn Mooney, 7100 Gap Ridge Drive, Sherwood, L37 B1, Gap Creek, $275,000.

O & S Investments, LLC to Brett Sellers, Ls10-12 B14, SJ Johnson, $270,000.

Victoria G. Reed to James G. Look; Azure L. Ramsdell, 109 Cannes Court, Maumelle, L158, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $266,000.

Jason Dickinson; The Dickinson Living Trust to Alex Segalla, 5307 C St., Little Rock, L7 B15, Pfeifer, $262,500.

Matthew Elmore; Beau Downey to Jennifer Diane Dunning; Nick Hayden Dunning, 22 Coronado Circle, North Little Rock, L13 B22, Indian Hills, $248,000.

Lisa Rene Parks; Eric Lamont Parks to Tracy Diane Hatcher; Terrance Leelon Hatcher, 1120 Oak Shadows Drive, Sherwood, L29, Oak Shadows, $245,500.

Crystal D. Young to Emily A. Alfano, Pt NW SE 17-3N-13W (Ls21 & 22, Castlewood Unrecorded), $245,000.

William W. Turner; Susanne Turner to Evelyn Taylor, Pt Section 18-1N-10W, $245,000.

Casey Baker; Whitney Baker to Jason Furgerson; Sara D. Furgerson, 108 Willow Grove Court Sherwood, L26 B2, Willowood, $242,000.

Wanda L. Ritchey Living Trust to Rachelle Dizon; Ron Cook, 103 Crossbow Court, Sherwood, L610, Silver Creek Phase VI, $241,500.

Scott M. Daggett to Jacob Staub; Mariah Staub, 1905 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville, L204, Base Meadows Phase 1A, $240,000.

James R. Hudson; Darian R. Hudson to Janet Bellefontaine, 2 Harmony Cove, Maumelle, L16, Pleasantwood, $240,000.

Marcus L. Watts to Erin Fehr, 2 Pine Breeze Cove, Little Rock, L757, The Hills- Otter Creek Community Phase VII, $240,000.

Theresa Rebman; Theresa VanMeter to Charles Ssozi; Harriet Nakibuule, 3401 Millbrook Road, Little Rock, L58, Echo Valley 1st, $235,000.

Sharon McKinney; Sharon Clayton; William McKinney to William Edward Cannon, 4 Waldron Circle, Little Rock, L94, Kenwood Estates Phase IA, $235,000.

James Y. Roh; The James Y. Roh Inter Vivos Revocable Trust, to Racquita Trychelle Ross-Jones, 5 Cedar Branch Drive, Little Rock, L20, Cedar Branch, $234,750.

Massey Homes, Inc. to Richard Allen McNeil, Jr.; Brenda McNeil, 1105 Silver Creek Drive, Sherwood, L75, Silver Creek Phase II, $232,500.

Florida R. Martin Ritchie; Stephen A. Ritchie; Katherine Ann Martin Jaco; John W. Jaco, Jr. to Sarah K. Clark; Hayeman Trust, 8 Cedar Branch Drive, Little Rock, L4, Cedar Branch, $230,000.

Edward William Huntington; Susan K. Huntington to Jerry Don Matlock, 14515 Blackbear Drive, Little Rock, L9, Shaker Heights, $229,500.

Cecilia Vinson; John Vinson (dec'd) to Mark Albright; Kimberly Albright, L455, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $226,000.

Robert D. Gregory; Lyndi H. Gregory to Donovan Montgomery; Katelyn Montgomery, 42 Thornhill Drive, Sherwood, L14 B5, Oakbrooke Phase II, $225,000.

Joshua D. Lundin; Wesley K. Lundin to Miki White, 14 Cheyenne Cove, Little Rock, L27, Point West 5th, $215,000.

John Eric Hodoway; Estate Of John Ward Hodoway, III (dec'd) to Hugo Bran; Bryanna Bran, 12003 Pleasant Tree Drive, Little Rock, L7, Pleasantree 3rd, $210,000.

Sweet Gum, LLC to Jeremiah Briggs, 11500 E. Stoney Point Court, Little Rock, L286, Walnut Valley 2nd Replat- Morgan, $207,500.

Fabian F. Williams to Rodrion Conerly, 45 Westfield Court, Little Rock, L116, Westfield Phase II, $207,000.

Nicholas Drew Miller to Bianca N. Parker, 1016 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville, L24, Jaxon Terrace Phase 10, $204,000.

Richard Michael Burke to Ayanna M. Woods, 2510 Peach Tree Drive, Little Rock, L84, Sandpiper Section A, $203,000.

Lynda M. Martin; Lynda M. Martin Revocable Trust to Peter Wright; Dawn Wright, L251, Foxwood Phase VA-B, $200,000.

Robert McGough; Gay McGough to Terry L. Haney, L32, Silver Oaks, $200,000.

Belluno Investments, LLC to William W. Turner; Susanne Turner L9, Rolling Oaks Phase III, $200,000.

R & B Davis Property Management, LLC to Ronald Kirby; Audrey Kirby, Tract 9, Arnold's Highland Acres, $200,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Sierra Hayes; Darice Hayes, 10208 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock, L38, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $199,058.

Brian F. Dean, Sr.; Natalie Dean to Andrew Phillip LeMay; Elizabeth LeMay, 6 Queenspark Road, Little Rock, L44, Colony West 1st, $199,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Shaqueena McDowell, 28 Laney Loop, Little Rock, L37, Stagecoach Meadows, $198,565.

Clay Miller Carroll; Rebekah C. Carroll to John Nance; Anne Nance, 4805 Randolph Road, North Little Rock, L44 B25, Lakewood, $198,475.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Kyle Shields; Ashley Sheilds, 10204 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock, L71, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $197,475.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Amity Moore; Nicholas Scott, 10212 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock, L69, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $197,075.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Eugene Moore, III, 20 Laney Loop, Little Rock, L38, Stagecoach Meadows, $196,950.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Christopher Robinson; Andrea Arobinson, 10200 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock, L72, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $196,750.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Krystal Keown, 8220 Kim Drive, North Little Rock, L73, The Country Club Of Arkansas, Phase 25-A, $195,665.

Jemeca Edwards to Brent M. Elliott, 2609 S. Gaines St., A & B, Little Rock, L3 B2, Kimball's South Park, $195,000.

Thomas A. Davis; Heather Davis to Elizabeth Foster Montgomery; James Travis Montgomery, 4601 Rosemont Drive, North Little Rock, L16 B15, Lakewood, $195,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Katrina Adams; Ivory Adams, Jr., 35 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, L117 B1, The Parks At Mann Road, $194,750.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Matthew Scott, 2 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, L36R, Wisteria, $191,825.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jacoby Taylor, 10217 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock, L45, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $191,740.

Willie M. Howard; Willie Mae Howard; Anthony W. Howard (dec'd) to Tyler S. Walker; Rebecca Walker, 15 Howard Lane Little Rock, Pt S/2 NE SE 22-1S-12W, $190,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Rogdrick McQueen; Nicole Lynne McQueen, 8 Wisteria Drive, Little Rock, L40, Wisteria $189,315.

Christopher Seth Kowis; Elizabeth Rigsby to Michelle Messer, 910 E. Maryland Ave., Sherwood, L19, Peoples No.1, $188,000.

Donna Knight Ford; Tom Roger Ford (dec'd) to Felicity Abrahamson, 100 Horseshoe Drive Sherwood, L1 B3, Westlake, $185,500.

Christina Jones to Jacob Newton, 115 Bearskin Drive, Sherwood, L8 B1, Westlake, $185,000.

Ricky E. Pippin, Jr. to Jason Austin, 2721 W. Sixth St., Little Rock, L5 B6, Ferndale, $184,000.

Wallas Samuel Adams to Lonnie M. Gibbons, 5107 Glenmere Road, North Little Rock, L13 B7, Lakewood, $181,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Aareon Chenay Hillery, 33 Laney Loop, Little Rock, L7, Stagecoach Meadows, $181,000.

Krystina Lace Stark to Dorothy Tillman-Graydon, 8 Conners Court, Little Rock, L547, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-A, $181,000.

Caroline Foshee; Caroline Brannen; Kim Foshee to Christie Lynn Dillon, L23 B313, Park Hill NLR, $180,000.

Walker Land Company, Inc. to Sullivan Investment Property, LLC, 1003 S. Redmond Road, Jacksonville, Pt SW 30-3N-10W (L14, Metropolitan Commercial Estates Unrecorded), $180,000.

Ronald A. Milazzo; Cynthia D. Milazzzo; Ronald And Cynthia Milazzo Living Trust to Nathanael Finch; Calyn Edwards; Alicia Finch-McCastlain; John McCastlain, 29 Prince Drive Maumelle, L12, Kingspark, $180,000.

Angel Lasha Terry; Angel Shearins to Tristina Rachelle Williams, 6700 Ridgemist Lane North Little Rock, L13, Trammel Gardens Phase I, $180,000.

Randy L. Faulkner; Carol C. Faulkner; The Faulkner Living Trust to Ralph B. Hammon, 2918 Circle Lake Road, Little Rock, L3 B6, Circle Lake, $179,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Aleisha Jones, 29 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, L73, Wisteria, $178,400.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Tequan Jackson; Tecolia West, 1809 Tiger Lily Lane, North Little Rock, L497, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $176,325.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Frederick Johnson; Carmen Johnson, 6 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, L34R, Wisteria, $176,125.

Dillon Richard; Morgan Richard to Bradley Cobb; Jessica Cobb, 111 Pineview Ave., Sherwood, L14 B3, Lake Cherrywood No.2, $175,500.

Freda S. Duncan; Stanley Dunncan (dec'd) to Larry McEntire; Nancy McEntire, 15825 Beaver Creek Road, Roland, Pt SE NE 18-3N-14W, $175,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Julius Howse, 33 Avant Garde Drive, Little Rock, L75, Wisteria, $175,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Cashea Weathers, 1813 Tiger Lily Lane, North Little Rock, L498, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $172,740.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Denara Cook, 39 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, L119 B1, The Parks At Mann Road, $172,075.

Doma Investments, LLC to George Arthur Pike Simpson, 6 Hickory Lane Maumelle, L3, Brookshire, $170,900.

ROPAC Properties, LLC to Patrick Glen Mueller, L41R, First Fairway, $170,000.

Thomas E. Fuquay; Lauren S. Fuquay; Lauren Susannah Sppon to Cesar Alberto Jimenez Fierros, 52 Woodlore Circle Little Rock, L13, Aspen Highlands, $170,000.

Todd Given to Davidson Ranch, LLC, Tract 6, Keatt's, $169,900.

Bryan Speed; Heather Gray to Nina Hopkins, 3 Misty Court, Little Rock, L238, Echo Valley 2nd, $169,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Steven Gentz, 500 Brewer St., Jacksonville, Ls9-10 B9, Braden, $169,000.

David Bowman; 30 Coronado Circle Trust to REI Nation, LLC L15 B22, Indian Hills, $168,000.

Maria Hannah O Minor to BSFR III Owner I, LLC 8 Rocky Top Cove Maumelle, L37, Stoneledge Phase II, $166,000.

Judith K. Austin; Christopher G. Korinek to Clayton Wright; Grace Ann Burr, 82 Sunset Drive, North Little Rock, Tract 15, Skyway, $165,000.

D. Brian Gray; Elise Gray to Chad D. Farmer, 607 S Claremont Ave., Sherwood, L10 B313, Park Hill NLR, $164,000.

Rizelle Aaron to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 12824 Bell Flower Drive, North Little Rock, L248, Faulkner Crossing Phase 5, $162,500.

Terri S. Martin to Kimberly Ann Richey, 7204 Apache Road, Little Rock, L127, Briarwood, $162,000.

Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust to Arkansas State Highway Commission, L1-F, Belz Burrow Commercial Replat, $161,700.

Alice F. Lindsey; Jessie J. Lindsey to Malik Allen Norris, 114 Berkshire Circle, Jacksonville, L41, Stonewall Phase I-A, $160,000.

REI Nation, LLC to David W. Anderson, 5 Connolly Court Little Rock, L625, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-B-3, $160,000.

Tracy Griggs to Michael J. McAllister; Elizabeth M. McAllister, L22B, Skyway, $159,000.

Jo Beth Horness to Samuel D. Kaeppel; Tabitha K. Haeppel, 6503 Lakewood Drive, Jacksonville, L13, Fears Lake, $157,000.

Deborah K. Guss to Ann Moore, 120 Tiffany Circle, Sherwood, L43, Highland Hills, $155,000.

Gay L. Ribisi to Paul Coulter, II; Melissa Coulter, 19 Cedaridge Drive, Sherwood, L10, Cedaridge, $155,000.

Richard C. Yarnold; Reta G. Yarnold to Trey Chancellor, 20 Narragansett Place, Sherwood, L470, Indianhead Lake Estates Section C, $153,000.

Chandra Bell; Chandra Demmings; Steven Bell to Jordan Boyd, 43 Angel Court, Mabelvale, L18, Valley Oaks Court, $152,000.

Jerry G. Lambdin to BSFR III Owner I, LLC 105 Tecumseh Trail, Jacksonville, L9 B5, Northwood Acres Section 2, $150,100.

Mountain Crest, LLC to Hamilton Hospitality Holdings, LLC Ls4-5, Mountain Crest Estate, $150,000.

Gregory R. Blankenship to Clayton Elliott Ferrell; Jenna Ferrell, 37 Single Oaks Drive Sherwood, L146, Arbor Oaks Phase III, $150,000.

Aaliyah Lashea Conley to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 9300 Woodbine St., Sherwood, L25, Northwood, $150,000.