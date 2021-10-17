Record run game spurs Tigers' upset

BATON ROUGE -- LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price and the Tiger's offensive line apparently have figured something out.

That could improve LSU's prospects for the balance of what has been a turbulent season.

Davis-Price rushed for an LSU-record 287 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers' banged-up defense came up with four interceptions in a 49-42 victory over No. 20 Florida on Saturday.

First-year offensive coordinator Jake Peetz "challenged us the last few weeks to go in and create a running game," Davis-Price said, alluding to earlier struggles that had LSU ranked 127th nationally in rushing entering this weekend. "The offensive line has been busting their tails with extra work and I couldn't be more proud of them. I love doing work for them.

"There were big holes for me to run through; they deserve all the credit in the world," he added.

The stirring performance produced thunderous roars from a less-than-capacity Death Valley crowd that came in with low expectations after unranked LSU (4-3, 2-2) had dropped its previous two games against Auburn and Kentucky, fueling speculation that Coach Ed Orgeron's hold on his job was tenuous at best.

"I'm not going to blink until the day I die; but our team didn't blink today," Orgeron said. "Our backs are against the wall, but we took a big step."

After Damone Clark's interception of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Davis-Price literally and fittingly ran out the final 1:59 on Florida (4-3, 2-3). He ran for two more first downs and broke the previous LSU single-game rushing record of 285 yards by Derrius Guice.

NO. 5 ALABAMA 49,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 9

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Bryce Young threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns and No. 5 Alabama rebounded from a loss to rout Mississippi State.

A week after falling at Texas A&M, Alabama (6-1, 3-1) had 543 yards of total offense and the Crimson Tide had seven sacks. Alabama converted 12 of 16 third-down opportunities.

Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2) had 24 first downs but managed only 299 total yards and had three turnovers. Mike Leach's team finished with minus-1 yards rushing.

NO. 21 TEXAS A&M 35,

MISSOURI 14

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Texas A&M's running back duo of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combined for 292 rushing yards and three touchdowns to power the Aggies past Missouri.

Spiller rushed 20 times for 168 yards and one touchdown, and Achane added 16 carries for 124 yards and two scores to help Texas A&M (5-2, 2-2) avoid a letdown after last week's upset of Alabama.

Missouri (3-4, 0-3) has the nation's worst run defense -- allowing 287 rushing yards per game -- and it offered little resistance as Spiller ripped off a 48-yard touchdown run and Achane followed with a 20-yard scoring run in the first quarter.

Zach Calzada completed 13 of 25 passes for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns. Both scoring passes went to Ainias Smith.

SOUTH CAROLINA 21,

VANDERBILT 20

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Former South Carolina grad assistant turned quarterback Zeb Noland threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette with 37 seconds left to rally the Gamecocks to a victory and extend Vanderbilt's losing streak against SEC opponents to 16.

Noland, who had joined coach Shane Beamer's staff this season, came in with South Carolina (4-3, 1-3) trailing 20-14 and in danger of its 10th consecutive SEC loss.

But he completed 5 of 8 passes for 75 yards on the final drive, the last a strike to Legette in the back of the end zone. Parker White hit the extra point and the Gamecocks won their 13th in a row over Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3).

It looked like the Commodores would be the ones celebrating after Joseph Bulovas hit a 28-yard field goal with 1:36 to go for a 20-14 lead. Vanderbilt's defense had held South Carolina scoreless for nearly 49 minutes with Luke Doty as quarterback.

But Noland, 24, gave South Carolina the winning spark and Beamer his first SEC victory since taking over the program last December.

