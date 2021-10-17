Southern Silks race benefits nonprofit

Southern Silks, a Kentucky Derby-style party benefiting Methodist Family Health, went virtual -- again -- on Sept. 18 with guests watching the fun from their homes.

For the sake of social distancing, the organization decided to host its 8th annual signature fundraiser on YouTube. The evening included a faux hobby horse race, a short video welcome by event co-chairs Becka and Brian Webb and an online auction.

Methodist Family Health provides care for Arkansas children and families who are abandoned, abused, neglected and struggling with psychiatric, behavioral, emotional and spiritual problems.

-- Story and photos Special to the Democrat-Gazette