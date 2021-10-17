State logs 562 rise in cases of virus

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 fell below 500 Saturday for the first time since July 9, according to data published by the Arkansas Department of Health.

New and active cases also continue to decline, according to the data, with 562 new cases Saturday, 325 fewer than Oct. 9.

There were 462 covid-19 hospital patients Saturday, a decrease of 39 from Friday and 91 from Oct. 9. It was the 13th consecutive daily decrease in hospitalizations.

Additionally, 133 hospitalized Arkansans were on ventilators Saturday, a decrease of 38 from Oct. 9 and 28 from Friday, according to Health Department data. The number of patients in intensive care dropped to 227 Saturday, 40 fewer than a week earlier.

Health Department communications director Meg Mirivel said in an email that the continued decline in hospitalizations "is encouraging and offers a little relief to our healthcare system."

"We will have to see if cases and hospitalizations continue to decline and at what point they plateau," Mirivel said. "The upcoming flu season is also a concern for communities and the healthcare system. We encourage everyone to get their shots for the flu and COVID-19."

On Saturday, 8,464 covid-19 vaccine doses were administered, bringing the total number of vaccinated Arkansans ages 12 and older to 1,372,045, according to Health Department data.

The department is continuing efforts to get more people vaccinated. It is offering free vaccinations at the Arkansas State Fair, which started Friday in Little Rock and will end next Sunday. The fair is offering incentives for vaccinations, including free admission and free wristbands for carnival rides, Mirivel said.

The Health Department reported 6,779 active, or currently infectious, covid-19 cases Saturday, 1,054 fewer than on Oct. 8. The state has seen 506,573 cases since March 2020.

Benton County had the most new cases Saturday with 53. Washington County had 40 and Jackson County had 39, Mirivel said.

Three Arkansans died of covid-19 Saturday, bringing the death toll to 8,195.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson had not released his usual statement on Twitter about Saturday's data, as of Saturday evening.

