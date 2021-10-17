Think you can do better? Become a coach

I made the mistake of listening to a call-in show on the radio shortly after Arkansas lost 52-51 to Ole Miss on a failed two-point attempt.

I expected to hear praise for a great effort from the Razorbacks, especially quarterback KJ Jefferson and receiver Treylon Burks. Maybe it was bad timing on my part, but the first thing I heard was from a caller who criticized Arkansas coach Sam Pittman's decision to go for two. When the caller began to ramble on about what he would've done had he been the coach, I did the sensible thing and reached for the radio on the dashboard of my truck.

Click.

I didn't listen to postgame following Saturday's loss to Auburn, although I suspect the complaints were directed at the officials more than any coaching decisions. Still, it's amazing how ingenious some fans are at calling plays. .... AFTER a play had been called. Here's how it goes:

Fan No. 1: "Why didn't they just give the ball to KJ and let him run up the middle? He's big enough. You've got to run it up the middle on that play."

Fan No. 2: "You're right. Run it up the middle. Worked every time when I played. .... that and the swinging gate."

And had the run up the middle failed?

Fan No. 1: "What are you doing, coach? You've got to spread the field and get outside the defense. Don't clog up the middle. That's what they're expecting!"

Fan No. 2: "Nah, you've got to kick the extra point and play for overtime. Then, get the ball to No. 16. That guy."

No. 16 is Burks, Arkansas' best player, and that's exactly what Jefferson tried to do on the attempt at the two-point conversion. But the throw was high and the play Pittman said Arkansas had run successfully in practice did not succeed in a game on Saturday.

It happens.

Is there any profession other than coaching where the masses think they can do the job better than you?

Officiating, maybe. Being president of the United States, definitely.

There are bad coaches out there just like there are bad politicians, bad salespersons, bad hairdressers and bad mechanics. But Pittman's decision to go for the win in a high-scoring game was absolutely the right call and folks in SEC country would still be praising the move had it worked.

I know fans are upset after a loss, especially one that was so hotly-contested. Being criticized comes with the territory for coaches who are paid insane amounts of money to make the right calls.

If they don't, they get fired.

I don't like fans who make excuses for a team's loss any more than constant criticism. But, my goodness people, belly-aching about play-calling has morphed into almost a separate sports category, especially on Mondays when sports talk radio and ESPN is filled with people who are eager to offer their expertise.

That's your right but do you really think you know more about football than a coach like Pittman, who has been successful at all levels for 37 years? If so, here's what you do:

If you already have a full-time job, become a volunteer coach. There are small high schools throughout Arkansas that are understaffed and could use the help. If you do a good job there, perhaps someone in administration can recommend you for a full-time position, assuming you've already met the proper academic requirements.

After several years of being an assistant coach, maybe, just maybe, someone will hire you as a head coach. If you're a successful high school coach, maybe someone at the college level would want you, like Gus Malzahn, who made the jump from Springdale High to eventually becoming a head coach at the Division I level.

Chances of that happening are rare, but at least there's a chance.

So, take the first step and get you a coaching job. Just be prepared to take a pay cut from your current job and to spend a lot of time away from family and friends.

I look forward to the day, probably in about 15 years, when you've worked your way to the top and people get to second-guess every call you make as a head coach.

Good luck, sir, on your new job.