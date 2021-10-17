UA coach knows history of Barnhill

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman is going old-school again for the Red-White basketball game.

The Razorbacks will play their intrasquad game at 2 p.m. today in Barnhill Arena. The game is free with seating on a first-come, first-served basis and doors opening at 1 p.m.

It's the second time in Musselman's three seasons at Arkansas the Red-White game is being played in Barnhill Arena -- the Razorbacks' basketball home from the 1954-55 through 1992-93 seasons -- rather than Walton Arena.

Two years ago the Razorbacks also played in Barnhill Arena, which now serves as the home venue for Arkansas' gymnastics and volleyball teams.

"We're excited to play at Barnhill," Musselman said. "It gives us a different environment than what we'll play in all season, and that's good."

The only Razorbacks still on the team who played in the Red-White game in 2019 are senior guard JD Notae and junior forward Connor Vanover, so most of the roster today will be a new experience.

Arkansas was 322-105 in Barnhill Arena for a .754 winning percentage and teams between 1978-93 featured first-round NBA Draft picks Ron Brewer, Sidney Moncrief, Darrell Walker, Alvin Robertson, Joe Kleine, Todd Day, Lee Mayberry, Oliver Miller and Corliss Williamson.

"We've talked a little bit about the history of that building with our guys, the history of who played in that building," Musselman said. "The winning tradition in there."

Senior guard Au'Diese Toney, a graduate transfer from Pittsburgh, said he's excited to play today in front of Arkansas fans for the first time, especially after covid-19 safety protocols limited attendance at games last season across the country.

Pittsburgh had a limit of 500 fans at its home games.

The Red-White game two years ago had an announced crowd of 4,559 and there could be a capacity crowd of 9,000 today considering the interest level of fans after the Razorbacks finished 25-7 last season and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for the first time since 1995.

"Especially hosting this event back in the old arena, I just imagine how it's going to be," Toney said. "It's just excitement and joy."

Musselman said the environment for the Red-White game two years ago in Barnhill "was really, really cool" and he wanted fans to experience it again.

"I think that there's a section of our fan base that has been in there and remembers it and would like to get back in and see a basketball game," Musselman said. "And then I think there's another group of our fans that have never seen a basketball game in there.

"They might have heard about it through a grandparent or parent, so I think that makes it cool and unique.

"I think it's a great environment to play in. A unique place that we only are able to do one time over the next 12 months. It's good for our guys to play with a different background, as well, than what we'll do all year."

It was posted on the Arkansas Basketball Twitter account that Toney will be on the Red team along with Davonte "Devo" Davis, Stanley Umude, Vanover, Khalen "KK" Robinson, Chance Moore and Trey Wade.

The White team, according to a Twitter post, will be Notae, Chris Lykes, Jaylin Williams, Kamani Johnson, Jaxon Robinson, Blake Lawson and Cade Arbogast.

Wade won't play as he continues to recover from a knee injury, and Johnson could be limited by a wrist injury, Musselman said, or possibly sit out.

Players also could switch teams during the game, which will consist of four, 8-minute quarters.

"There definitely can be some trades made at any point of the game," Musselman said.

Having players switch teams will allow the coaching staff to evaluate how certain groups play together in a a game-like situation.

"What we're looking for is different combinations that might work well together or maybe some combinations that don't work well together," Musselman said. "We're still completely in the evaluation process with these guys."

WHEN 2 p.m. today

WHERE Barnhill Arena

ADMISSION Free. Doors open at 1 p.m.

SEATING First-come, first-served basis

MASKS Per UA policy, fans are required to wear masks indoors in on-campus facilities

PARKING Free parking is available in numerous locations around Barnhill Arena. The best option for fans is Lot 44 or any lot west of Razorback Road. ADA parking is available in Lot 45 for those with a state-issued ADA hangtag.The lot is accessible from Meadow Street. ADA drop-off is also available for those without a hangtag.