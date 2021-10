Week 6 NFL Capsules

Dolphins vs. Jaguars

8:30 a.m. (NFLN)

LINE Dolphins by 3

SERIES Tied 5-5; Dolphins beat Jaguars 31-13 on Sept. 24, 2020

LAST WEEK Dolphins lost to Buccaneers 45-17; Jaguars lost to Titans 37-19

ON OFFENSE

DOLPHINSVS.JAGUARS

(32) 70.4RUSHING129.4 (6)

(30) 191.4PASSING218.6 (27)

(31) 261.8TOTAL348.0 (21)

(31) 15.8SCORING18.6 (28)

ON DEFENSE

DOLPHINSVS.JAGUARS

(24) 133.6RUSHING121.8 (20)

(26) 288.6PASSING286.6 (25)

(30) 422.2TOTAL408.4 (28)

(30) 30.8SCORING121.8 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence (1,146 passing, 6 TDs, 8 INTs) goes against a Dolphins defense that is ranked near the bottom in yards and points allowed. Lawrence has also rushed for 110 yards and 2 TDs.

Chargers at Ravens

Noon

LINE Ravens by 21/2

SERIES Ravens lead series 7-6; Chargers beat Ravens 23-17 on Jan. 6, 2019

LAST WEEK Chargers beat Browns 47-42; Ravens beat Colts 31-25, OT

ON OFFENSE

CHARGERSVS.RAVENS

(17) 108.4RUSHING148.8 (4)

(3) 303.0PASSING291.8 (6)

(7) 411.4TOTAL440.6 (1)

(6) 28.4SCORING27.2 (9)

ON DEFENSE

CHARGERSVS.RAVENS

(32) 157.6RUSHING93.2 (7)

(7) 214.2PASSING296.4 (28)

(19) 371.8TOTAL389.6 (24)

(12) 23.2SCORING23.4 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH Chargers QB Justin Herbert (1,576 passing, 13 TDs, 3 INTs) goes against a Baltimore secondary that allowed Colts QB Carson Wentz to pass for 402 yards. Expect Los Angeles to test the Baltimore DBs early and often.

Chiefs at Washington

Noon (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 61/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 9-1; Chiefs beat Washington 29-20 on Oct. 2, 2017

LAST WEEK Chiefs lost to Bills 38-20; Washington lost to Saints 33-22

ON OFFENSE

CHIEFSVS.WFT

(7) 128.2RUSHING108.8 (16)

(5) 292.2PASSING239.4 (21)

(4) 420.4TOTAL348.2 (20)

(5) 30.8SCORING24.6 (12)

ON DEFENSE

CHIEFSVS.WFT

(29) 141.0RUSHING114.4 (18)

(28) 296.4PASSING293.4 (27)

(31) 437.4TOTAL407.8 (27)

(32) 32.6SCORING31.0 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chiefs' "Big Three" of QB Patrick Mahomes (1,490 yards, 16 TDs), WR Tyreek Hill (37-516, 4) and TE Travis Kelce (30-369, 4) takes on a Washington defense that is allowing nearly 300 passing yards and more than 30 points.

Rams at Giants

Noon

LINE Rams by 8

SERIES Rams lead 28-17; Rams beat Giants 17-9, Oct. 4, 2020

LAST WEEK Rams beat Seahawks 26-17; Giants lost at Cowboys 44-20

ON OFFENSE

RAMSVS.GIANTS

(23) 98.0RUSHING95.8 (24)

(2) 310.2PASSING284.8 (8)

(9) 408.2TOTAL380.6 (12)

(8) 28.2SCORING20.6 (23)

ON DEFENSE

RAMSVS.GIANTS

(19) 117.2RUSHING138.4 (27)

(23) 271.0PASSING270.2 (22)

(23) 388.2TOTAL408.6 (29)

(12) 23.2SCORING27.8 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Who will the battered Giants have available? QB Daniel Jones (concussion), RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and WR Kenny Golladay (knee) have not practiced. WRs Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton missed last week with hamstring injuries.

Bengals at Lions

Noon

LINE Bengals by 31/2

SERIES Bengals lead 9-3; Bengals beat Lions 26-17 on Dec. 24, 2017

LAST WEEK Bengals lost to Packers 25-22 in OT; Lions lost to Vikings 19-17

ON OFFENSE

BENGALSVS.LIONS

(22) 99.0RUSHING103.0 (20)

(24) 234.8PASSING236.6 (23)

(25) 333.8TOTAL339.6 (24)

(18) 22.8SCORING19.6 (25)

ON DEFENSE

BENGALSVS.LIONS

(10) 101.4RUSHING130.2 (23)

(16) 250.2PASSING251.6 (17)

(11) 351.6TOTAL38.1.8 (22)

(7) 20.0SCORING27.6 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH Lions RBs D'Andre Swift (190 rushing, 252 receiving, 3 TDs) and Jamaal Williams (244 rushing, 101 receiving, 2 TDs) go against a Bengals defense that ranks in the top half in rushing yards, total yards and points allowed.

Vikings at Panthers

Noon

LINE Panthers by 21/2

SERIES Vikings lead 9-6; Vikings beat Panthers 28-27 on Nov. 29, 2020

LAST WEEK Vikings beat Lions 19-17; Panthers lost to Eagles 21-18

ON OFFENSE

VIKINGSVS.PANTHERS

(15) 113.8RUSHING107.8 (18)

(10) 269.0PASSING255.6 (13)

(11) 382.8TOTAL363.4 (16)

(19) 22.6SCORING23.0 (16)

ON DEFENSE

VIKINGSVS.PANTHERS

(22) 130.0RUSHING94.2 (8)

(13) 238.8PASSING161.6 (1)

(17) 368.8TOTAL255.8 (2)

(9) 21.8SCORING17.4 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH The Vikings' passing game of QB Kirk Cousins (1,396 yards, 10 TDs) and WRs Justin Jefferson (33-462, 3 TDs) and Adam Thielen (26-267, 4) goes against the Panthers' top-ranked pass defense.

Packers at Bears

Noon (Fox)

LINE Packers by 6

SERIES Green Bay leads 101-95-6; Packers beat Bears 35-16 on Jan. 3 in Chicago

LAST WEEK Packers beat Cincinnati 25-22 in OT; Bears beat Las Vegas 20-9.

ON OFFENSE

PACKERSVS.BEARS

(21) 100.6RUSHING126.8 (9)

(16) 247.0PASSING113.2 (32)

(22) 347.6TOTAL240.0 (32)

(13) 24.0SCORING16.8 (30)

ON DEFENSE

PACKERSVS.BEARS

(11) 102.2RUSHING103.8 (12)

(10) 220.4PASSING228.6 (12)

(6) 322.6TOTAL332.4 (8)

(19) 24.4SCORING20.0 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Packers WR Davante Adams (42-579 receiving, 2 TDs) caught 11 passes for a career-high 206 yards last week at Cincinnati. Adams has caught a touchdown pass in each of the past 3 games he has played against the Bears.

Texans vs. Colts

Noon

LINE Colts by 10

SERIES Colts lead 30-9; Colts beat Texans 27-20 on Dec. 20, 2020.

LAST WEEK Texans lost to Patriots 25-22; Colts lost to Ravens 31-25, OT.

ON OFFENSE

TEXANSVS.COLTS

(28) 79.8RUSHING114.2 (14)

(28) 202.8PASSING249.2 (15)

(29) 282.6TOTAL363.4 (16)

(29) 17.8SCORING21.6 (21)

ON DEFENSE

TEXANSVS.COLTS

(26) 134.8RUSHING108.4 (14)

(18) 257.0PASSING260.8 (20)

(26) 391.8TOTAL369.2 (18)

(27) 28.2SCORING25.6 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH Colts second-year RB Jonathan Taylor (327 rushing, 2 TDs; 14-197 receiving, 1 TD) is rounding into form behind an offensive line that has steadily improved. Taylor is facing a Texans rush defense that is sixth worst in the league.

Cardinals at Browns

3:05 p.m.

LINE Browns by 31/2

SERIES Browns lead 33-15-3; Cardinals beat Browns 38-24 on Dec. 15, 2019

LAST WEEK Cardinals beat 49ers 17-10; Browns lost to Chargers 47-42

ON OFFENSE

CARDINALSVS.BROWNS

(8) 128.0RUSHING187.6 (1)

(7) 285.2PASSING230.0 (25)

(6) 413.2TOTAL417.6 (5)

(4) 31.4SCORING28.4 (6)

ON DEFENSE

CARDINALSVS.BROWNS

(28) 139.0RUSHING75.6 (2)

(8) 214.4PASSING223.2 (11)

(13) 353.4TOTAL298.8 (4)

(6) 19.0SCORING22.8 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (1,512 passing, 10 TDs; 110 rushing, 3) goes against a Browns defense that was gashed for 493 yards and 47 points last week. Arizona will be without head coach Kliff Kingsbury who has tested positive for covid-19.

Cowboys at Patriots

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Cowboys by 31/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 7-6; Patriots beat Cowboys 13-9 on Nov. 24, 2019

LAST WEEK Cowboys beat Giants 44-20; Patriots beat Texans 25-22

ON OFFENSE

COWBOYSVS.PATRIOTS

(2) 172.8RUSHING80.0 (27)

(11) 266.8PASSING239.8 (20)

(2) 439.6TOTAL319.8 (26)

(2) 34.0SCORING19.2 (26)

ON DEFENSE

COWBOYSVS.PATRIOTS

(5) 79.4RUSHING111.0 (15)

(31) 311.0PASSING206.6 (5)

(25) 390.4TOTAL317.6 (5)

(14) 23.4SCORING18.4 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH Cowboys' second-ranked rushing game vs. Patriots defense, which held the Texans to 67 rushing yards after allowing 120 or more yards 3 weeks in a row. Cowboys RBs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have combined for 6 rushing TDs.

Raiders at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE Broncos by 4

SERIES Raiders lead 67-54-2; Raiders beat Broncos 32-31 on Jan. 3

LAST WEEK Raiders lost to Bears 20-9; Broncos lost to Steelers 27-19

ON OFFENSE

RAIDERSVS.BRONCOS

(29) 78.6RUSHING118.6 (12)

(4) 298.4PASSING239.2 (22)

(13) 377.0TOTAL357.8 (18)

(19) 22.6SCORING20.4 (24)

ON DEFENSE

RAIDERSVS.BRONCOS

(25) 134.4RUSHING85.4 (6)

(4) 205.4PASSING207.0 (6)

(10) 339.8TOTAL292.4 (3)

(17) 24.0SCORING15.2 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH Raiders QB Derek Carr (1,605 passing, 8 TDs, 4 INTs) will be operating with a different play-caller, Greg Olson, who takes over after the sudden departure of Jon Gruden. Olson called plays for Carr during his rookie season in 2014.

Seahawks at Steelers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Steelers by 5

SERIES Seahawks lead 10-9; Seahawks beat Steelers 28-26 on Sept. 15, 2019

LAST WEEK Seahawks lost to Rams 26-17; Steelers beat Broncos 27-19

ON OFFENSE

SEAHAWKSVS.STEELERS

(19) 104.0RUSHING73.6 (31)

(16) 247.0PASSING246.0 (19)

(19) 351.0TOTAL319.6 (27)

(13) 24.0SCORING18.8 (27))

ON DEFENSE

SEAHAWKSVS.STEELERS

(31) 145.2RUSHING100.4 (9)

(30) 305.6PASSING260.6 (19)

(32) 450.8TOTAL361.0 (19)

(22) 25.2SCORING22.4 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH Seahawks backup QB Geno Smith takes over as the starter with Russell Wilson recuperating from finger surgery. Smith passed for 131 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT in 4th quarter vs. Rams last week. This will be his first start since Dec. 3, 2017 .

Bills at Titans

7:15 p.m. Monday (ESPN)

LINE Bills by 51/2

SERIES Titans lead 29-19; Titans beat Bills 42-16 on Oct. 13, 2020

LAST WEEK Bills beat Chiefs 38-20; Titans beat Jaguars 37-19

ON OFFENSE

BILLSVS.TITANS

(5) 140.4RUSHING167.8 (3)

(9) 270.0PASSING221.4 (26)

(8) 410.4TOTAL389.2 (10)

(1) 34.4SCORING26.4 (10)

ON DEFENSE

BILLSVS.TITANS

(3) 78.4RUSHING112.8 (16)

(2) 173.4PASSING264.6 (21)

(1) 251.8TOTAL377.4 (21)

(1) 12.8SCORING26.0 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans workhorse RB Derrick Henry (142-640 rushing, 7 TDs, 14-125 receiving) goes against a Bills defense that has allowed the third-fewest rushing yards, the fewest total yards and 1 rushing touchdown to date.