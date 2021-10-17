With surgery looming, Catalon out for rest of 2021

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks suffered a big loss before Auburn beat them 38-23 on Saturday.

Preseason All-America safety Jalen Catalon did not dress out due to hand and shoulder injuries and he's lost for the rest of the season, University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said.

Catalon had been playing with a broken left hand he suffered three weeks ago against Texas A&M after being limited in training camp with a shoulder injury.

Pittman said Catalon will undergo shoulder surgery on Monday.

"He had a little bit of a tear front and back that a lot of kids play with throughout the year," Pittman said. "Then he broke his hand. You have two injuries."

Catalon has 46 tackles, but in recent games he missed on hits he normally would make. He had two interceptions in the opener against Rice to set up touchdowns to help Arkansas rally for a 38-17 victory, but didn't have any other forced turnovers.

In the Razorbacks' 52-51 loss at Ole Miss last week, with his broken hand heavily wrapped, Catalon couldn't hang onto the ball when he had a chance to make an interception.

"Mentally, you could see he wasn't playing his type of ball, tackling like he had earlier in the year," Pittman said. "I think it's time for him to get that shoulder fixed. "It was a decision that he came and talked to me and that's what we came up with. I think it's best for Cat that he gets fixed, and that's what he is going to do on Monday."

Catalon was one of three Arkansas starters on defense who didn't play against Auburn because of injuries along with senior defensive tackle Markell Utsey and junior cornerback LaDarrius Bishop.

Catalon, Utsey and Bishop all had started the previous six games.

"I don't want anybody to get hurt, but injuries happen in a game and you just have to replace them and get ready," Pittman said. "And that's what we tried to do today."

Starting for the first time this season were junior cornerback Hudson Clark, sophomore safety Myles Slusher and sophomore defensive lineman Eric Gregory.

"We're at Week 7 and you're going to have injuries in every season," said senior linebacker Bumper Pool, who had eight tackles. "Just got to be that next-man-up mentality."

Bishop was dressed out and went through pregame warmups, but he wasn't able to play because of a strained hamstring.

"He had it on Monday, but it wasn't bad," Pittman said. "It seemed to tighten up a little more as the week went on. I don't know how much he played today. I don't know if he played at all."

Pittman said Utsey was injured in Wednesday's practice, but he didn't say specifically his issue.

The Razorbacks play the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday in Little Rock, have an open date, then resume SEC play against Mississippi State on Nov. 6.

"I don't know if he'll be back next week or not," Pittman said of Utsey. "But I feel pretty confident he'll be back against Mississippi State."

Slusher played in his third game of the season after recovering from an injury he sustained in training camp.

Saturday was Slusher's second career start along with last season's game at Mississippi State.

Slusher, who had seven tackles against Auburn, now will have a much larger role with Catalon's season-ending injuries.

"Obviously, we are not pleased with our performance, but I thought [Slusher] played well," Pool said. "And he stepped up into a difficult spot behind an All-American-type player."

Senior cornerback Montaric Brown, who had eight tackles and an interception, said he feels comfortable with Slusher taking over for Catalon.

"That's my job to lead him in that direction, and I feel comfortable with him back there," Brown said. "I'm going to guide him each and every day in practice to make sure he's doing the right thing and feels comfortable.

"He stepped up big. He did a good job. He did what he was supposed to do. I'm proud of him."

Senior offensive tackle Myron Cunningham said Catalon's loss is tough for the Razorbacks.

"He definitely brings another aspect to our defense," Cunningham said. "But all we have is all we need, so we're fine."