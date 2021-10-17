Work on I-30 to close lanes in corridor

Continuing work on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closings throughout the corridor beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

In general, daytime lane closures will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The following work will occur, weather permitting:

Daytime

• I-30 frontage roads between East Third and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• The East Second and East Third street intersections with Rock Street and River Market Avenue in Little Rock.

• East Fourth Street between Cumberland and Ferry streets in Little Rock.

• Mahlon Martin Street and sidewalks closed between President Clinton Avenue and East Third Street in Little Rock; detour signed.

• Broadway westbound between Pine Street and the southbound frontage road in North Little Rock.

Overnight

• Ramps and lanes within the Interstate 30/Interstate 40 interchange in North Little Rock.

• I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock; this includes a traffic shift to the west for westbound traffic between East Sixth Street and I-630 in Little Rock.

• I-30 westbound ramp to East Sixth Street in Little Rock will be closed for one night in Little Rock; detour signed.

• I-30 westbound ramp to I-630 in Little Rock will be closed for one night; detour signed.

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock will be closed; detour signed.

• Broadway westbound between Pine Street and the southbound frontage road in North Little Rock

24-hour.

• Riverfront Drive (head-to-head traffic pattern) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock. A single lane of westbound traffic has temporarily shifted into the eastbound lanes.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.