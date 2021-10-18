12 named to UAM homecoming court

The University of Arkansas at Monticello homecoming court was introduced Saturday during a pregame ceremony at the homecoming football game. The homecoming queen was also to be chosen Saturday, according to a news release.

Homecoming court members are:

• Kaylee Ryan Brasko of Stuttgart -- a senior plant and soil science major and the daughter of Christopher and Christina Brasko. Brasko is the standards chairperson of Alpha Sigma Alpha, a student worker at the University Police Department, vice president of the UAM Collegiate Cattlemen's Association and the UAM Collegiate Farm Bureau. She was nominated by the UAM Collegiate Cattlemen's Association.

• J'Naya Brown of Rison -- a senior exercise science major and the daughter of Diana Lewis and Darrin Brown. Brown is the president of The Sigma Phi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and a student trainer for UAM Athletics. Brown was nominated by the Rho Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

• Haley Mims-Crawford of Conway -- a senior communications major and the daughter of Nicole Mims and Jeff Crawford. Mims-Crawford is a member of the UAM Cheer team, the UAM Debate team, a student coordinator for TedX UA Monticello and a peer tutor in the Office of Career, Testing and Tutoring. She was nominated by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Pi Psi Chapter.

• Jamie Lynn Franks of Fort Worth, Texas -- a senior business, marketing and business management major and the daughter of James and Michelle Franks. She is a member of the UAM softball team and the vice president of Phi Beta Lambda. Franks was nominated by Phi Beta Lambda.

• Eryn Leggett of Fountain Hill -- a junior nursing major and the daughter of Thomas and Karen Leggett. Leggett is a member of the Student Nurses Association, Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship, the School of Nursing Admissions Committee and is a Kappa Alpha Order Sweetheart. Leggert was nominated by Kappa Alpha Order.

• Hadley Joye Lewis of Texarkana -- a junior music education major and the daughter of Norvel and Lisa Lewis. Lewis is the vice president of membership education for Kappa Kappa Psi and is a member of the UAM jazz band, marching band, wind symphony and percussion ensembles. She was nominated by Kappa Kappa Psi.

• Mikayla McGregor of Monticello -- a senior nursing major and the daughter of Mike and Shelly McGregor. McGregor is the president of the Student Nurses Association, a Miracle League volunteer and a member of the School of Nursing Admissions Committee, Biology Club, the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, the Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship and is a participant in intramurals. The Student Nurses Association nominated McGregor.

• Rebecca Nichols of Monticello -- a junior exercise science major and the daughter of Allen and Season Nichols. Nichols is the secretary of the UAM Ambassadors, a student worker in the Office of Admissions and is a member of the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, the Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship and the International Club. She was nominated by the International Club.

• Lauren Grace Taylor of Grapevine -- a senior biology, biochemistry and psychology major and the daughter of Lynn and Vonda Taylor. Taylor is the vice president of both the Biology Club and Sigma Zeta, is a resident assistant in the Office of Residence Life, and is a member of UAM Ambassadors, Baptist Collegiate Ministry and Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship. Biology Club nominated her.

• Mary-Lynn Wagnon of Warren -- a senior accounting major and the daughter of James and Angela Wagnon. Wagnon is a Wiley Plus Ambassador, the manager of the Institute of Management Accountants and a member of Junior Auxiliary. Wagnon was nominated by Institute of Management Accountants.

• Rylan White of Star City -- a senior business management major and the daughter of Kevin and Brandy White. White is the treasurer for both Alpha Sigma Alpha and Phi Beta Lambda and is a member of the UAM Ambassadors and Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship. She was nominated by UAM Ambassadors.

• Anna Wynn of Star City -- a junior accounting major and the daughter of Craig and Tammy Wynn. Wynn is the president of Alpha Sigma Alpha and a member of the Greek Council, Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship, Institute of Management Accountants, Phi Beta Lambda, National Panhellenic Council and participates in intramurals. Alpha Sigma Alpha nominated Wynn.