12 named to UAM homecoming court

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:12 a.m.
UAM's 2021 Homecoming Court: (from left, first row) Mary-Lynn Wagnon, Rylan White, Lauren Grace Taylor, Haley Mims-Crawford, Eryn Leggett, (second row) J'Naya Brown, Rebecca Nichols, Mikayla McGregor, Hadley Joye Lewis, (top row) Kaylee Ryan Brasko, Anna Wynn, Jamie Lynn Franks. (Special to The Commercial)

The University of Arkansas at Monticello homecoming court was introduced Saturday during a pregame ceremony at the homecoming football game. The homecoming queen was also to be chosen Saturday, according to a news release.

Homecoming court members are:

• Kaylee Ryan Brasko of Stuttgart -- a senior plant and soil science major and the daughter of Christopher and Christina Brasko. Brasko is the standards chairperson of Alpha Sigma Alpha, a student worker at the University Police Department, vice president of the UAM Collegiate Cattlemen's Association and the UAM Collegiate Farm Bureau. She was nominated by the UAM Collegiate Cattlemen's Association.

• J'Naya Brown of Rison -- a senior exercise science major and the daughter of Diana Lewis and Darrin Brown. Brown is the president of The Sigma Phi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and a student trainer for UAM Athletics. Brown was nominated by the Rho Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

• Haley Mims-Crawford of Conway -- a senior communications major and the daughter of Nicole Mims and Jeff Crawford. Mims-Crawford is a member of the UAM Cheer team, the UAM Debate team, a student coordinator for TedX UA Monticello and a peer tutor in the Office of Career, Testing and Tutoring. She was nominated by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Pi Psi Chapter.

• Jamie Lynn Franks of Fort Worth, Texas -- a senior business, marketing and business management major and the daughter of James and Michelle Franks. She is a member of the UAM softball team and the vice president of Phi Beta Lambda. Franks was nominated by Phi Beta Lambda.

• Eryn Leggett of Fountain Hill -- a junior nursing major and the daughter of Thomas and Karen Leggett. Leggett is a member of the Student Nurses Association, Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship, the School of Nursing Admissions Committee and is a Kappa Alpha Order Sweetheart. Leggert was nominated by Kappa Alpha Order.

• Hadley Joye Lewis of Texarkana -- a junior music education major and the daughter of Norvel and Lisa Lewis. Lewis is the vice president of membership education for Kappa Kappa Psi and is a member of the UAM jazz band, marching band, wind symphony and percussion ensembles. She was nominated by Kappa Kappa Psi.

• Mikayla McGregor of Monticello -- a senior nursing major and the daughter of Mike and Shelly McGregor. McGregor is the president of the Student Nurses Association, a Miracle League volunteer and a member of the School of Nursing Admissions Committee, Biology Club, the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, the Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship and is a participant in intramurals. The Student Nurses Association nominated McGregor.

• Rebecca Nichols of Monticello -- a junior exercise science major and the daughter of Allen and Season Nichols. Nichols is the secretary of the UAM Ambassadors, a student worker in the Office of Admissions and is a member of the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, the Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship and the International Club. She was nominated by the International Club.

• Lauren Grace Taylor of Grapevine -- a senior biology, biochemistry and psychology major and the daughter of Lynn and Vonda Taylor. Taylor is the vice president of both the Biology Club and Sigma Zeta, is a resident assistant in the Office of Residence Life, and is a member of UAM Ambassadors, Baptist Collegiate Ministry and Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship. Biology Club nominated her.

• Mary-Lynn Wagnon of Warren -- a senior accounting major and the daughter of James and Angela Wagnon. Wagnon is a Wiley Plus Ambassador, the manager of the Institute of Management Accountants and a member of Junior Auxiliary. Wagnon was nominated by Institute of Management Accountants.

• Rylan White of Star City -- a senior business management major and the daughter of Kevin and Brandy White. White is the treasurer for both Alpha Sigma Alpha and Phi Beta Lambda and is a member of the UAM Ambassadors and Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship. She was nominated by UAM Ambassadors.

• Anna Wynn of Star City -- a junior accounting major and the daughter of Craig and Tammy Wynn. Wynn is the president of Alpha Sigma Alpha and a member of the Greek Council, Missionary Baptist Student Fellowship, Institute of Management Accountants, Phi Beta Lambda, National Panhellenic Council and participates in intramurals. Alpha Sigma Alpha nominated Wynn.

