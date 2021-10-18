Arkansas 'frustrated' with play

FAYETTEVILLE -- The frustration level for the Arkansas Razorbacks was noticeable following Saturday's 38-23 loss to Auburn, which knocked the University of Arkansas out of the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA Today coaches polls.

The Razorbacks couldn't seem to catch a break when it came to critical calls or officiating decisions and their aggressiveness on offensive play-calling did not work out on fourth downs and a two-point conversion try.

"It was very frustrating," cornerback Montaric Brown said of Auburn's offense adjusting each time the Arkansas defense changed things up.

"I'm going to be honest with you: I'm very frustrated," junior linebacker Bumper Pool said, "just because I thought we had a great week of preparation.

"We didn't go out there and do it. Hats off to Auburn. They played well. But we just left too many plays out there. Feeling very frustrated."

Asked a general question about replay reviews and a non-fumble forced by Jashaud Stewart in the first quarter in which the officials determined Jarquez Hunter's progress had been stopped before linebacker Grant Morgan recovered at the Auburn 16, Coach Sam Pittman also reacted with frustration.

"It was said that they had picked the ball carrier up and that meant that the ball now could't be a fumble," Pittman said. "So I don't know. I mean, I don't know. Last week I thought 'Rocket' [Raheim Sanders] was stopped whenever they pulled the ball out of there. But maybe not. I don't know.

"Well, it's bad because we had such a big start to the season, and now we've lost three in a row. That's on the head football coach, and I've got to figure out why. I think I've got reasons why, but yeah, it gets frustrating. You'd like to catch a break here and there, but yeah, it gets frustrating."

Milestone

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks surged into ninth place on the school's all-time receiving yards list on Saturday with his 109-yard, two-touchdown performance against Auburn.

Burks, of Warren, moved into 10th place by passing Derek Russell on his 30-yard touchdown grab early in the third quarter. Russell had 1,874 receiving yards between 1987-90. He also passed James Shibest, who had 1,920 yards (1983-86) before the game was over.

Burks has more than 100 yards to go to reach Greg Childs, also a Warren High product, who had 2,066 receiving yards between 2008-11.

Burks notched his fourth 100-yard game of the year and the eighth of his career with his second two-touchdown game while increasing his career total to 12.

'Slush' rising

Sophomore Myles Slusher made his third career start at safety and first of the season on Saturday in place of redshirt sophomore Jalen Catalon, who is out for the season needing shoulder surgery.

Slusher had 7 tackles, a team-high tying 4 solo stops and broke up a pass against the Tigers.

"He stepped up big," senior cornerback Montaric Brown said. "He did a good job. He did what he was supposed to do. I'm proud of him."

Added linebacker Bumper Pool, "I thought he did a very good job. I'm always in his ear trying to breathe confidence into him, and it just came to fruition for him today. Obviously, we aren't pleased with our performance, but I thought he played well, and he stepped up into a difficult spot behind an All-American-type player."

Non-offensive TD

Auburn scored a non-offensive touchdown against Arkansas for the second year in a row, this time taking the lead for good at 21-17 on Derick Hall's strip-sack against KJ Jefferson that was recovered in the end zone by Marcus Harris.

The series started from the Arkansas 11 and included a second-down sack by Colby Wooden, pushing the Razorbacks back to their 6 to set up the scoring play.

"We knew they were backed up and going into that drive that was a goal that we had to keep them backed up and cause a turnover, so when that opportunity presented itself, I think I took complete advantage of it," Hall said. "I didn't think of it as a strip-sack, I just thought it was a normal sack and then when Marcus hopped on the ball and started celebrating it made it that much better."

Linebacker Zakoby McClain helped clog the middle as tailback Raheim Sanders blocked two Auburn defenders, then he saw Hall jar the ball loose.

"I saw the ball and jumped on it with Marcus," McClain said. "I really had an assist on it. I gave it to my brother, cause I love him."

Said Arkansas tackle Myron Cunningham on the sequence, which began with an un-fielded punt rolling from the 26 to the 11, "I think that was one of the key moments in game. It kind of turned the tide towards them."

Last season, Auburn blocked a punt that Barton Lester recovered in the end zone to start the scoring in a 30-28 win.

Game changers

With Arkansas on the move looking to take the lead while trailing 21-17, Auburn made two dagger plays on back-to-back snaps. The Tigers stopped KJ Jefferson short on a fourth-and-3 snap at the Auburn 29, then dialed up a long shot.

Quarterback Bo Nix completed a play-action fake, dropped back and delivered a perfect strike on a 71-yard touchdown pass to Demtrius Robertson, just out of the reach of Arkansas cornerback Hudson Clark.

Robertson said he knew the Hogs would be in quarters coverage after Shedrick Jackson went in motion and that Arkansas safety Simeon Blair would be tracking Jackson's out route, leaving Clark in single coverage.

"The backside safety could have made the play, but Bo threw a great ball where he put it over the top and allowed me to make a play on the ball," Robertson said.

"We had been practicing that," Nix said. "We wanted to make sure we got the good look, and coming into the game they played us how we wanted it to look, so there we got the perfect opportunity on first down coming out.

"Obviously, we took a shot there and D-Rob did a great job stemming the corner. They were in a quarters coverage, so we got behind the defense and he made a great adjustment to the ball and he finished the play. A lot of guys are just OK with the catch, but he wanted to go score which is important."

Conversion stop

Arkansas fans thought Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary got away with early contact against Treylon Burks on the Razorbacks' two-point conversion attempt after the final play of the third quarter.

KJ Jefferson fired a slant pass to Burks, who was lined up against McCreary in single coverage on the right flank after Dominique Johnson's 10-yard touchdown run pulled the Hogs within 28-23.

"At that time, I knew we could get to three," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "It was the last play of the third quarter. Basically, I thought maybe we could get it to a field goal and tie the game if we make this two-point. We couldn't.

"I felt like we might could hold them on defense and possibly tie it with three. The chart says to go for it, go for two. I thought it was worth the chance to take to get within three at that point in the game."

10 kicks

Cam Little made a 44-yard field goal on Saturday to become the first Arkansas freshman kicker to convert 10 field goals in a season since Zach Hocker made 16 in 2010.

Little is now 10 of 13 on the season after also missing from 53 yards against the Tigers.

Players of the week

Offense

WR Treylon Burks

Burks grabbed 9 catches for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns for his fourth 100-yard game of the season. The junior from Warren had touchdown catches of 11 and 30 yards that pushed Arkansas into the lead.

Defense

CB Montaric Brown

The senior from Ashdown tied Bumper Pool for the team lead with 8 tackles and had his third interception of the season. Brown was voted the Crip Hall Award winner as top senior on homecoming.