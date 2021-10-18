Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Oct. 4

Hand In Hand Learning Center

206 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Noticed a few rodent droppings in the cabinet.

Noncritical violations: None

Sonic Drive-In

225 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: The vent for the air conditioning was dripping onto the ice cream toppings during the inspection.

Noncritical violations: Sliced tomatoes at 43 to 44 degrees and mayonnaise at 45 degrees in the prep table. Ice scoop was stored on the wire shelving rack. The self-closing door attachment is not attached to the women's bathroom door that opens into a food storage area. The air conditioning unit is leaking onto the ice cream prep table. The mop sink has a large facet drip. The walk-in cooler has a condensate leak. The freezer door and seal are damaged.

Oct. 5

Meiji Japanese Cuisine

3878 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks hair restraint for head. One food employee is wearing a wristwatch and bracelet. Posted retail food permit expired 4/30/2019.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

3878 N. Crossover Road, Suite 10, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wrapped cookies for custom self-service shall be labeled as specified by law.

Oct. 6

Eat My Catfish of Fayetteville

32 W. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One of the filled soap dispensers is not dispensing soap.

Noncritical violations: One of the handwashing sinks in food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Food employee finger ring is not a plain band. Outside waste oil and garbage receptacle lids are open. Several floor tiles are not installed or damaged in food preparation area. One-third of the floor in the food storage walk-in refrigerator is covered in standing water.

Lift Coffee Bar

3889 N. Steele Blvd., Apt 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in bar area lacks disposable towels available.

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Two containers of chemical sanitizing solution for wiping cloths are stored on the floor in the food preparation area.

Ramay Junior High School

401 S. Sang Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Tomatoes at 51 and 53 degrees on the salad bars. The salad bars did not have ice.

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Wood Stone Craft Pizza

3619 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Spatulas and a pair of tongs are stored in a container of 89 degree water. Two box fan shrouds lack cleaning in the food preparation area.

Oct. 7

Farmington Junior High

42 S. Double Springs Road, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No irreversible registering temperature measuring strips or dish-temp plate.

Gabriela's

330 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Employee preparing soft shell taco with bare hands. Cook placed raw chicken on the grill with gloved hand then garnished a plate with lettuce without washing hands and putting on clean gloves.

Noncritical violations: No irreversible registering temperature measuring strips or dish-temp plate. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Little Blessings

217 S. West End St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 3/31/2021.

Stay Play Learn Children's Academy

81 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed milk and French onion dip at 43 degrees in the refrigerator. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer. Posted permit expired on Sept. 30, 2021. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

The Sugar Shack

280 McKnight Ave., West Fork

Critical violations: Screened service window is partially open. Several flies observed in food preparation/warewashing areas.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing bracelets.

Tumbles Day Care

365 McKnight Ave., West Fork

Critical violations: Evidence of a rodent in the dry food storage area.

Noncritical violations: None

Oct. 8

Elite Catering

3582 Arkansas 112 North, Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Several food items were not discarded within seven days.

Noncritical violations: The certified food manager certification is expired. No posted permit.

Elite Catering-Mobile

3582 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager. Posted permit on expired July 15, 2021.

McDonald's

1200 W. Wilson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a finger ring that is not a plain band and a wristwatch.

Mi Tienda Supermarket

1505 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Ceviche was prepared yesterday, it lacks a date marked. Packaged douro's do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 07/31/2019. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Sonic

186 N. Cato Springs Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Walk-in refrigerator food (eggs, cheese, shredded lettuce) internal temperatures are at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Mechanical ventilation hood filters are not installed.

Tobo's Phillips 66

1200 W. Wilson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee failed to wash hands prior to donning disposable gloves for food preparation. Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 4 -- Prairie Grove Elementary School, 801 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove; The Hill School Elementary, 2828 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; The Hill School Elementary-Sum, 2828 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; The Hill School Elementary-Daycare, 2828 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Oct. 5 -- Bondi Bowls, 3768 N. Sassafras Hill Road, Fayetteville; Vantage Point of Northwest Arkansas, 4253 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Oct. 6 -- Bernice Young Elementary School, 301 Pippin Apple Circle, Springdale; Har Ber High School, 300 Jones Road, Springdale; Healthsouth Rehab Hospital-Washington Regional, 153 E. Monte Painter Drive, Fayetteville; Hellstern Middle School, 771 HarBer Ave., Springdale; Oak Grove Montessori School, 5247 Har Ber Ave., Springdale; Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 1788 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Woodstone Pizza-Mobile, 3619 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Oct. 7 -- Archer Learning Center-Springdale, 600 Ash St., Springdale; Dollar General Store, 36 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork; Duke's Mad Griddle, 2252B Danielle Drive, Fayetteville; Growing Gods Kingdom, 599 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork; Monitor Elementary School, 3955 Monitor Road, Springdale; Oak Avenue Head Start, 500 W. Oak Ave., Springdale; Springdale Head Start, 800 Airport Road, Springdale; Springdale High School, 1103 W. Emma Ave., Springdale; West Fork Senior Activity Center, 222 Webber St., West Fork

Oct. 8 -- Helen Tyson Middle School, 3304 S. 40th St., Springdale; Kum & Go, 500 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Shiloh Christian Schools, 1707 Johnson Road, Springdale; Westwood School, 1800 McRay Ave., Springdale