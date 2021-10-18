BASKETBALL

Chicago wins first WNBA title

CHICAGO -- Candace Parker returned home to bring Chicago a championship. She did just that leading the Sky to the franchise's first title.

Allie Quigley scored 26 points and Parker added 16 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists and Chicago beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 on Sunday in Game 4.

"We were down nine, down 11 and we stayed with it," Parker said. "So proud of this group. "

Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points and 15 assists for the Sky, who won the series 3-1, rallying from a 72-65 deficit with 4:42 left. Chicago scored the next nine points to take a two-point lead on Stefanie Dolson's layup. She then added another basket to make it 76-72 with 45.8 seconds left.

Diana Taurasi was fouled on the next possession shooting a three-pointer and made the first two free throws, but missed the third.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1018sky/]

Vandersloot then scored in the lane to seal the victory setting off the celebration. As the final buzzer sounded, Parker sprinted to the corner of the court and hugged her family with tears in her eyes.

It was a full-circle moment for Parker, who triumphantly returned home to Chicago this season after spending 13 years with Los Angeles. She has been continually called the Sky's missing piece throughout the playoffs, a label she proved accurate many times during Chicago's stunning run, winning the title as a six-seed.

"It feels amazing. My high school coach is here," Parker said. "Got the whole city here. We got the whole city here. We are champions for life now."

Brittney Griner was a focal point of Phoenix's offense early on. The seven-time All-Star finished the game with 28 points, 18 of which came in the first half. Griner and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith helped lead a 9-0 run to finish the second quarter and give Phoenix a 44-37 edge at halftime.