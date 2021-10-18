HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after eight weeks

Conway just keeps finding a way to get it done.

The No. 2 team in the state trailed Fort Smith Northside in the final minute of play Friday before scoring with seconds remaining to win 23-21.

The Wampus Cats, who lost to Fayetteville in a nonconference game in the season opener, have since won six consecutive games. The next two games should be easy victories against Little Rock Central and Little Rock Catholic.

That would set up a showdown in the final week of the regular season with No. 1 Bryant.

Bryant moved to 6-1 (its only loss was at Longview, Texas) with a 48-7 victory over Little Rock Southwest. The Hornets have a tougher schedule since they have to play Cabot and North Little Rock before facing Conway.

Here are the updated rankings with just three weeks remaining in the regular season:

OVERALL

Bryant Conway Lake Hamilton Fayetteville Cabot Pulaski Academy Bentonville Camden Fairview Shiloh Christian Benton

CLASS 7A

Bryant Conway Fayetteville Cabot Bentonville

CLASS 6A

Lake Hamilton Benton Greenwood Jonesboro Little Rock Parkview

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Camden Fairview Greenbrier Vilonia Little Rock Christian

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson Warren Ashdown Stuttgart

CLASS 3A

Prescott McGehee Booneville Osceola Harding Academy

CLASS 2A