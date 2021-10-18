HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after eight weeks

Conway just keeps finding a way to get it done.
The No. 2 team in the state trailed Fort Smith Northside in the final minute of play Friday before scoring with seconds remaining to win 23-21.
The Wampus Cats, who lost to Fayetteville in a nonconference game in the season opener, have since won six consecutive games. The next two games should be easy victories against Little Rock Central and Little Rock Catholic.
That would set up a showdown in the final week of the regular season with No. 1 Bryant.
Bryant moved to 6-1 (its only loss was at Longview, Texas) with a 48-7 victory over Little Rock Southwest. The Hornets have a tougher schedule since they have to play Cabot and North Little Rock before facing Conway.
Here are the updated rankings with just three weeks remaining in the regular season:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Conway
- Lake Hamilton
- Fayetteville
- Cabot
- Pulaski Academy
- Bentonville
- Camden Fairview
- Shiloh Christian
- Benton
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Conway
- Fayetteville
- Cabot
- Bentonville
CLASS 6A
- Lake Hamilton
- Benton
- Greenwood
- Jonesboro
- Little Rock Parkview
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Camden Fairview
- Greenbrier
- Vilonia
- Little Rock Christian
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
- Warren
- Ashdown
- Stuttgart
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- McGehee
- Booneville
- Osceola
- Harding Academy
CLASS 2A
- Bigelow
- Des Arc
- McCrory
- Hector
- Hazen