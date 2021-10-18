• Pete Buttigieg, U.S. transportation secretary, dismissed the mocking of Fox News host Tucker Carlson for taking paternal leave to care for adopted premature twins, saying it's "joyful, fulfilling, important work ... and it's work that every American ought to be able to do when they welcome a new child into their family."

• Valerie Kasper, a pregnant woman who was stabbed while walking with her 3-year-old son on a suburban Atlanta trail, posted on a GoFundMe page that's raised more than $100,000 that baby Theodore Jude, born by emergency cesarean section, is out of the hospital and "Now we begin the next chapter."

• Dr. Emily Nichols, director of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, heralded "a monumental occasion" as officials announced it's become the first ground-based EMS in Louisiana with paramedics able to give blood transfusions.

• Mark Herford, sheriff of Beauregard Parish, La., says "community members, especially the kids, have reacted very positively" to "more approachable" deputies with the return of a mounted patrol division.

• Sam Rivera, health director at Zoo Atlanta, lamented "a very sad day" as the oldest giraffe at the park, 16-year-old Abu, the father of two calves, died after a sharp decline in his health.

• Mike Williams, manager of the Russell C. Davis Planetarium in Jackson, Miss., embraced "a total investment in our kids and the people of our state" as a $12.5 million renovation aims to create an advanced center for science and technology, with reopening set for 2023.

• Scott Beasley, president of Dallas-based WSB Resorts and Clubs, says "a fabulous piece of art" is being preserved and he's gotten just "one or two negative comments" since a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee removed by the city went on display at a privately owned golf resort in West Texas.

• Quinton Lucas, mayor of Kansas City, Mo., filed a complaint with the city alleging that a police officer used a criminal justice database to search for unspecified information about the mayor.

• Al Wolf, director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue in California, had all he could handle when he crawled under a mountainside home in Santa Rosa and found a venomous Northern Pacific rattlesnake, then another, and another, until he got to 22 adults and 59 babies, then had to return twice to nab 11 more.