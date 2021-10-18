Israeli officer punished for violence

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military announced Sunday that it has reprimanded an officer who was found to have used excessive force against protesters in the occupied West Bank, including pushing a 65-year-old Israeli peace activist to the ground.

The army reported the officer, a major, deviated from "the professional norms and standards" expected of him. It disclosed he could not be promoted or attend a commander's course for the next three years.

The officer was punished in connection to a pair of incidents, the army said.

Among them was a Sept. 17 demonstration in the southern West Bank in which an Israeli activist was shoved to the ground and suffered a serious injury to his eye socket. The activists had come to deliver water to Palestinian villages in the parched area.

In the second incident, it said the officer had improperly pushed a Palestinian while forces were confronting stone-throwers.

Combatants for Peace, the advocacy group that sponsored the project to help the village, called the punishment was light and accused the army of encouraging further abuse by failing to take tougher action.

"The army's decision to postpone the promotion of a violent officer who was caught week after week abusing Palestinians and hitting human rights activists is a farce and is tacit approval for the violence," it said.

In recent weeks, there have been a string of incidents in which Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians and soldiers either failed to stop them or appear to have used excessive force against Palestinians and Israeli activists.

Most of the nearly 500,000 Israeli settlers in the West Bank live in Israeli-authorized settlements that resemble small towns and suburbs, but more radical settlers have set up dozens of outposts that are illegal even under Israeli law. The Palestinians and most of the international community view all settlements as illegal and an obstacle to a two-state solution to the conflict.

The more than 2.5 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank live under Israeli military rule, with the Palestinian Authority having limited autonomy in cities and towns. The settlers have Israeli citizenship and are subject to Israel's civilian justice system.

Information for this article was contributed by Jack Jeffery of The Associated Press.