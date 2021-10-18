Minus Kingsbury, Cards still perfect

CLEVELAND -- As loud music blasted inside Arizona's locker room, players danced and could be heard shouting "undefeated" while Coach Kliff Kingsbury smiled at the wild scene via a FaceTime call from home.

The Cardinals survived -- undaunted and perfect.

Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes as the Cardinals remained the NFL's only unbeaten team and continued their best start since 1974 -- without Kingsbury on Sunday -- with a 37-14 win over the battered, reeling Cleveland Browns.

The Cardinals (6-0) built a 20-0 lead in the first half and kept their perfect record intact despite not having Kingsbury or star linebacker Chandler Jones, who both tested positive for covid-19 this week.

"It was a rough week," said Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who took on some of Kingsbury's duties. "No one wavered. No one blinked. Every day it was bad news."

Murray connected with DeAndre Hopkins for two TDs, and Arizona's shifty quarterback came up with a clutch play whenever the Cardinals needed one.

Following the game, owner Michael Bidwell reached Kingsbury, who was able to talk to several players and coaches.

"I couldn't really hear him because it was pretty loud," said Murray, who joked that Kingsbury's absence allowed him to freelance a little more. "It might be a product of not having a coach out there. I have a little more leeway without him."

Murray said he and his teammates weren't unfazed by the succession of covid-19 cases.

"I think we were even more excited because the odds seemed stacked against us," Murray said. "It was on us to give them our best."

The Browns (3-3) have lost two in a row under Coach Kevin Stefanski for the first time and Cleveland has bigger concerns, most notably a growing list of major injuries.

The latest was to running back Kareem Hunt, carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter with a calf injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Hunt did not injure his Achilles tendon and will undergo further imaging today.

Cleveland was already missing star running back Nick Chubb (calf) and the Browns, who host Denver on Thursday night, played without both their starting offensive tackles.

Also, quarterback Baker Mayfield reinjured his left shoulder and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. briefly left with a shoulder issue. Mayfield committed three turnovers: two fumbles and an interception.

Mayfield's left arm was in a sling as addressed the media following the game.

"I mean, it dislocated again and then slipped out again on a non-contact play, so just got to figure out a way to get better," said Mayfield, who was asked if he plans to play Thursday night.

"Absolutely," he said.

The Browns were trailing 23-14 when Cardinals star defensive end J.J. Watt chased down Mayfield and forced a fumble by sweeping out the QB's legs. Mayfield stayed down for several minutes -- with Watt kneeling nearby -- and was twice examined in the medical tent, but stayed in.

After his fumble, Murray made the Browns pay by throwing a 9-yard pass to a wide-open Hopkins to put the Cardinals ahead 30-14.

Arizona learned Friday it would be without Kingsbury, the team's play caller, along with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive linemen Zach Allen after positive covid-19 tests. They were already going to be missing Jones and then defensive linemen Corey Peters was placed on the covid-19 reserve list before the game.

Murray made sure the Cardinals didn't miss a beat. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 229 yards and matched his career best with the four TDs.

Arizona71677--37

Cleveland01400--14

First quarter

Ari--Kirk 21 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 8:34.

Second quarter

Ari--Hopkins 13 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 14:49.

Ari--FG Prater 36, 13:02.

Ari--FG Prater 51, 9:24.

Cle--Peoples-Jones 11 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), 5:06.

Ari--FG Prater 33, :43.

Cle--Peoples-Jones 57 pass from Mayfield (McLaughlin kick), :00.

Third quarter

Ari--Hopkins 9 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 2:56.

Fourth quarter

Ari--Green 14 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 4:48.

Att--67,431.

AriCle

First downs2416

Total Net Yards352290

Rushes-yards37-14419-73

Passing208217

Punt Returns2-82-29

Kickoff Returns1-232-54

Interceptions Ret.1-230-0

Comp-Att-Int20-30-020-31-1

Sacked-Yards Lost2-215-23

Punts2-50.52-53.0

Fumbles-Lost4-02-2

Penalties-Yards5-459-88

Time of Possession34:3925:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Arizona, Conner 16-71, Edmonds 4-46, Ward 4-14, Moore 3-10, K.Murray 7-6, McCoy 3-(minus 3). Cleveland, Hunt 14-66, Mayfield 3-8, D.Johnson 1-2, Schwartz 1-(minus 3).

PASSING--Arizona, K.Murray 20-30-0-229. Cleveland, Mayfield 19-28-1-234, Keenum 1-3-0-6.

RECEIVING--Arizona, Green 5-79, Kirk 5-75, Hopkins 3-55, Moore 3-16, Edmonds 3-4, Conner 1-0. Cleveland, Beckham 5-79, Peoples-Jones 4-101, Hunt 3-12, Felton 2-14, Schwartz 2-11, D.Johnson 1-7, Njoku 1-6, Stanton 1-6, Hooper 1-4.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) is helped off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, touches the helmet of quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) fumbles and is injured on a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator and acting head coach Vance Joseph looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) celebrates a sack with linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) celebrates after scoring a 9-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) dives in to the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford (23) can't make the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)