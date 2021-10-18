Morgan Wallen, country singer, sets November concert at North Little Rock arena

Country singer Morgan Wallen headlines a 7:15 p.m. Nov. 20 concert at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

“Special guests” singer-songwriters Hardy and Ernest open the show.

Tickets — $53.05-$103.05 plus service charges, go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at the arena box office and via ticketmaster.com. There is an eight-ticket limit per household.

Wallen, who released the chart-topping album “Dangerous: The Double Album” on Jan. 8, stirred controversy shortly afterward, after TMZ released a video of him uttering a racial slur outside of his Nashville home.

Country radio stations and top streaming playlists pulled his music; his label, Big Loud Records, temporarily suspended him, according to the Associated Press. He was also disqualified from the Academy of Country Music Awards. The Country Music Association Awards limited Wallen’s award eligibility, although the album has been nominated for its album of the year honors.