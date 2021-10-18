• Bill Clinton on Sunday was released from the Southern California hospital where he was treated for an infection and will head home to New York to continue his recovery, a spokesman said. The former president, 75, left the University of California Irvine Medical Center about 8 a.m. with Hillary Clinton on his arm. Dressed in jeans and a sports coat and wearing a mask, he made his way out of the hospital slowly and stopped to shake hands with doctors and nurses lined up on the sidewalk. He gave a thumbs-up when a reporter asked how he was feeling, and he and Hillary Clinton then departed in a motorcade escorted by the California Highway Patrol and headed to the airport. Bill Clinton's "fever and white blood cell count are normalized, and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics," Dr. Alpesh Amin said in a statement shared on Twitter by a Clinton spokesman. Clinton was admitted to the hospital southeast of Los Angeles on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to covid-19. He plans to continue his recovery at home in Chappaqua, N.Y., officials said. Clinton has faced several health scares in the years since he left the White House in 2001. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery. He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

• Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for "The Batman," which features Robert Pattinson's first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero. The trailer unveiled Saturday at the DC Fandome event shows Pattinson's Dark Knight methodically taking down bad guys despite being outnumbered and his Batsuit absorbing multiple bullets. The footage teases a dark, bleak and violent version of Batman, with Pattinson's voice saying about the Bat-Signal: "Fear is a tool. When the light hits the sky, it's not just a call. It's a warning." The trailer teases multiple iconic characters, including Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Batman's muscle-car Batmobile tearing up the streets and emerging from explosions unscathed. The trailer opens with a scene of police arresting a man in a cafe. The milk in his coffee is swirled into a question mark, the calling card of a Batman nemesis, The Riddler. Later in the footage, Pattinson's voice is heard describing the situation in Gotham City: "This is a powder keg. The Riddler's the match." "The Batman" will be released in theaters March 4.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1018clinton/]

