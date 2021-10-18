Notae's game off to good start

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guard JD Notae's all-around game was on display in Barnhill Arena during Sunday's Red-White game.

Notae, a fifth-year senior, had 22 points, 6 assists, 4 steals and 2 rebounds in 30 minutes to lead the White team to a 74-63 victory before an announced crowd of 4,813.

"Being in Barnhill, it's a special opportunity," Notae said. "So I just wanted to go out there and have fun and play with my team."

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman was visibly upset in the first half when Notae missed about a 30-foot shot.

"He was just like, 'Move the ball,' " Notae said of Musselman's reaction. "It was early in the shot clock, and we were down. I was trying to get a little momentum."

Notae, who briefly went to the bench, said Musselman got his point across.

"I felt him," Notae said. "Just swing it a little bit, then let it come back to me, and I can do what I do. So I understand where he came from."

This is Notae's second season playing for Musselman after sitting out the 2019-20 season with the Hogs when he transferred from Jacksonville (Fla.) University.

"I already know our relationship," Notae said. "He's going to get on me, I just have to take it, don't let it affect me and keep going."

Notae, the SEC's Sixth Man of the Year last season when he averaged 12.8 points, hit 9 of 18 shots on Sunday, including 4 of 9 three-pointers.

"I think all the SEC coaches, all the SEC returning players, everybody understands JD is as good a 1-on-1 player and as good at getting his own shot as anyone in the country," Musselman said. "With that, we also need him to understand to get his teammates involved as well."

Chris Lykes, a senior point guard and graduate transfer from Miami, had 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists for the White team.

"Chris can score," Musselman said. "He's a guy that can go get a bucket, but having said that, he's got to know our plays.

"He's got to know the plays at the point guard position and the off-guard position. Right now, quite frankly he doesn't know our offense well enough. That's an issue. He's got to be more talkative.

"Usually, your point guard is your highest personality on the team and your loudest talker. So we need Chris to talk better and we need him to learn and know inside-out our second and third options."

Sophomore guard Jaxon Robinson, a transfer from Texas A&M, had 14 points and hit 4 of 9 three-pointers for the White team.

Jaylin Williams, a sophomore forward who was limited by an ankle injury earlier in practice, had 12 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in playing 22 of the game's 32 minutes.

"We just didn't want him to get hurt based on him being exhausted," Musselman said of Williams playing his way back into shape. "He's been out a long time. He's working his way back."

Williams hit 5 of 9 shots, including 2 of 5 three-pointers.

"I think everybody saw that he's improved as an outside shooter, although I thought toward the end of the year he was a really good shooter," Musselman said. "It was just the coaching staff didn't let him shoot. But he earned the right this year when he's open to shoot that shot."

Senior guard Stanley Umude, a graduate transfer from South Dakota, had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists for the Red team.

"It was exciting pulling up to the game and seeing two lines of people waiting to come into the game," Umude said of the fan support. "I'm not used to that.

"It gets you going. It gets you excited to play."

Sophomore guard Davonte "Devo" Davis scored 16 points for the Red team. Junior forward Connor Vanover and senior guard Au'Diese Toney, a graduate transfer from Pittsburgh, added 10 points each.

Sophomore guard Khalen "KK" Robinson, who was sidelined for the final 22 games last season because of a foot injury and also missed many summer workouts, had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists for the Red team in 21 minutes.

"He's missed more time than anybody due to injury, both last year and this year, so it's put him behind pretty significantly," Musselman said. "He's still got a lot of catching up to do ... but certainly from his mental frame of mind, he's such a hard worker and cares so much that you're always happy to see him out there competing."

Freshman guard Chance Moore, who played for both teams, scored 10 points. Junior forward Kamani Johnosn, a transfer from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, had 4 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

"It's really, really good for our team to be able to play in front of a crowd with referees," Musselman said. "We needed it.

"There's been a lot of banging each other for eight of the 10 weeks in summer, and then you add all of September and a few weeks into October. That's a lot of weeks going against one another."

Notae's big game helped the White team overcome a 13-0 deficit in the first quarter.

"We knew we had the better shooting team," Notae said with a smile. "I feel like we came out a little sloppy, but we got it going."

Notae got the White team going with a three-pointer and a breakaway windmill dunk in which he bounced the ball off the floor, then slammed it through the basket.

It was a flashy play, but Notae made plenty of fundamental ones, too, as evidenced by his final stats.

"I feel like I can affect the game in multiple ways, not just scoring," Notae said. "I feel like I can get this team going defensively or I can get them going just by making plays. Just making the simple plays, kicking it out to open teammates."