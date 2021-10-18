TENNIS

Norrie earns BNP title

Cameron Norrie beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., giving the tournament its first champion ranked outside of the Top 25 since 2010. Norrie, ranked 26th, had the only two breaks of the final set and won when Basilashvili's backhand sailed long on match point. Basilashvili, ranked 36th, was the first player from the former Soviet republic of Georgia to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final. Norrie, Ivan Ljubicic in 2019, Alex Corretja in 2000 and Jim Courier in 1991 -- all were ranked 26th -- won the title while ranked outside the Top 25 since the tournament moved to Indian Wells in 1987. Norrie handled the big-hitting Basilashvili's power off the baseline by working the angles. He broke the Georgian at love on Basilashvili's forehand error to take the second set. Norrie was up a break at 2-0 in the second when he fought off a rare break point on his serve for a 3-0 lead. Basilashvili won his only game with a crosscourt forehand winner off Norrie's drop shot to trail 3-1. Norrie won the final three games to take the match in just under two hours.

Badosa outlasts Azarenka

Paula Badosa edged Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (2) on Sunday to win the BNP Paribas Open in her debut in the California desert where the tournament returned after a 21/2-year absence because of the coronavirus. She joined Bianca Andreescu in 2019 and Serena Williams in 1999 in winning the title in her first appearance. It was Badosa's second title of her career, having won in Belgrade earlier this year. Badosa and Azarenka struggled for over three hours, trading back-to-back service breaks five times.

GOLF

McIlroy a winner in Vegas

Rory McIlroy capped off a big weekend in Las Vegas on Sunday by surging past Rickie Fowler and holding off Collin Morikawa to win the CJ Cup at Summit for his 20th PGA Tour title. McIlroy seized control with a 35-foot eagle putt from just off the green on the par-5 14th and then playing mistake-free down the stretch for a 6-under 66 and a one-victory. McIlroy is the 39th player to win at least 20 times on the PGA Tour, and it's his fifth consecutive PGA Tour season with at least one win. Fowler, who started the final round with a two-shot lead as he tried to end nearly three years without a victory, faded with a pair of three-putts and shot 71 to tie for third. The threat came from Morikawa, a member at The Summit Club, who shot 29 on the front to get in the mix and closed with an eagle for a 62. That forced McIlroy to play mistake-free after his big eagle putt on the 14th, and he never came close to a bogey in finishing at 25-under 263.

Janzen claims SAS title

Lee Janzen made a 20-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff with Miguel Angel Jimenez on Sunday to win the PGA Tour Champions' SAS Championship in Cary, N.C. The 57-year-old Janzen also birdied the par-4 18th in regulation in a closing 5-under 67 in the regular-season finale. The two-time U.S. Open champion won the 2015 ACE Group Classic for his only other senior title. Jimenez finished with a 69 to match Janzen at 12-under 204 at Prestonwood Country Club. The 57-year-old Spanish player has 10 senior victories. He hit his approach over the green in the playoff and chipped to a foot before Janzen rolled in the winner. Jim Furyk (67) and Alex Cejka (70) were a stroke back. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 70 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 24th place at 4-under 212. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 75 on Sunday and completed the tournament at an even-par 216. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) also shot a 75 on Sunday and was at 2-over 218 overall.