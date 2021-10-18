OPINION | A WORD: What should ‘sneezespicion’ mean? Let’s vote on it, Arkansas

Welcome to the little column that likes to mess about with words.

We make them up or mispronounce them and change their meaning; and we invite you to play along.

In our first column (Oct. 11) we asked you to make up a definition for a noun: sneezespicion

Is it ...

◼️ The aura that precedes a sneeze.

◼️ A self-perceived threat, real or imagined, of exposure to a communicable disease such as covid-19 or the flu when within aural range or the physical space of an actual sneeze.

◼️ Ill-founded prejudice against the fall-blooming goldenrod.

Let's vote! Email your preferred definition of sneezespicion to cstorey@adgnewsroom.com OR click here to access a fancy online ballot: arkansasonline.com/1018wordpoll

Readers Linda Hastings Baker and Jane D. Evans proposed two of our choices. To preserve ballot integrity we won't say which came from whom until Oct. 25, when we will reveal our results.