100 years ago

Oct. 18, 1921

• ARKADELPHIA -- Sheriff Monroe Francis, Deputy Sheriff G. W. Winburn and special deputies Ben McDonald and Bernie Still captured a large copper distilling outfit on the north bank of the Caddo River, three miles above the highway bridge, late yesterday afternoon and arrested N. T. Wheatley, W. L. Wheatley, Carl Johnson and Will Shaw, while a fifth man escaped, although several shots were fired in an attempt to stop him.

50 years ago

Oct. 18, 1971

• Harold Benjamin, 50, and McDonald Mattox, 43, were arrested at 5 p.m. Saturday and charged with the robbery of Charles Britt. Lt. Walter E. Simmons, police public information officer, said that two plainsclothes policemen were walking downtown Saturday when they noticed a car having trouble on Second and Center streets. Simpson said the officers went to assist the two men in the car. Simpson said they found Britt in the floorboard suffering from what appeared to be a seizure. The police said they found Britt's wallet, his watch and coat on the men.

25 years ago

Oct. 18, 1996

• Police officers, waiting for a robbery to end, shot a Little Rock teenager in the shoulder outside a convenience store Thursday night. Antoine Wells, 19, was in satisfactory condition with a shoulder wound at University Hospital late Thursday, a spokesman said. He was shot about 8:15 p.m., shortly after a clerk at the Total store called 911 to report a suspicious person loitering in the store, police said. Almost as soon as the report went out, a Little Rock police officer on patrol was nearing the store from the Interstate 30 off-ramp and saw a masked man approach the counter. The officer was soon joined by two others, who parked their patrol cars out of sight and waited for the customers inside to leave. Two customers left, and officers watched as the man robbed the clerk, police said. When the man left --still wearing a blue bandanna over his face and carrying a handgun and an undisclosed amount of cash -- the officers confronted him outside the front door. "He turned his gun on the officers, and they shot him," Lt. John Hutchinson, police spokesman, said.

10 years ago

Oct. 18, 2011

• A Saturday evening fire at a North Little Rock storage unit caused an estimated loss of $35,000 to the building and more than $1 million to recreational vehicles and a boat, North Little Rock Fire Department Chief Al Cerrato said. About 8:50 p.m., the Fire Department responded to 5200 Northshore Drive, where two storage units were on fire. The fire may have started in a 1999 motor home, Cerrato said, but firefighters did not know the cause. The motor home and a Winnebago in another unit were destroyed, Cerrato said. Heat damaged a boat in a third unit. Cerrato did not know what time the blaze was extinguished, but crews remained on the scene until almost 1 a.m., he said.