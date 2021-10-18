PB gunfire kills 1 man, hurts 12 others

One person died and up to 12 were shot in three shootings in Pine Bluff, one of them involving a police officer, authorities said Sunday.

Authorities said two of the shootings took place at the Sahara Temple, 820 S. Main St. Pine Bluff Police Public Information Officer Richard Wegner said in a news release one person died and "several others" were injured, but he did not state how many were inside or outside the building when they were hit.

Arkansas State Police, which took over some of the investigation, said in a separate news release that eight people already sustained gunshot wounds inside the location.

Pine Bluff Police responded to the Sahara Temple shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday in reference to the gunfire, according to authorities.

"When they arrived a large group of people were running from the building into the street," Wegner stated in the press release. "We can confirm that a Pine Bluff Police Officer did fire his weapon during the incident outside the building."

Wegner added that the Detective and Crime Scene Divisions of the Pine Bluff Police Department are investigating the initial shooting that occurred inside the Sahara Temple.

While police have not confirmed the identity of the deceased, Delton Wright, a former Jefferson County justice of the peace, said the person shot to death at the Sahara Temple was his grandson, Marquarius Williams, 21. Based on the information he gathered, Wright said a stray bullet hit his grandson while he was inside the building.

Williams previously worked at a local bank and had just taken on a different job two months ago, Wright said.

"He liked sports and he liked to go over to a party," Wright said, adding that Williams graduated from Pine Bluff High School. "I stayed on him about going over to those parties."

Arkansas State Police later said a local police officer responding to the sound of gunshots encountered a man holding a gun while exiting the Sahara Temple and shot the man at a "downtown party site where gunfire had erupted minutes earlier."

State Police say the officer "directed gunfire" at a man later identified as Duane A. Everett, 24, of Eudora. Everett was transported to a hospital and then later released.

Interim Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. said he requested the investigation by the State Police because an officer was involved. Franklin said he met with the officer shortly after the shooting and that the officer is on paid administrative leave pending further investigation.

State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the agency's role is limited to the officer-involved shooting outside of the building.

"State Police special agents are attempting to determine why Everett was armed and what he may know about the shootings that occurred prior to the arrival of Pine Bluff Police," according to the State Police release. "The Arkansas State Police is not involved in the investigation of the shooting inside the Shriner's temple."

The Sahara Temple is used as a meeting place for Shriners, but it is also rented out for weddings, parties and other events, according to a separate website.

"Agents are preparing an investigative file related specifically to the officer-involved shooting," according to State Police. "It will be used by the Jefferson County prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws."

In another incident, four victims were discovered in a shooting that occurred at the intersection of University Drive and Pullen Avenue just after the Sahara Temple incidents, Wegner wrote in a separate news release.

At about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Pine Bluff Police officers in the area of Martha Mitchell Expressway and University Drive heard several gunshots and went to investigate, he said.

"They soon discovered there were four victims from a shooting that occurred in the intersection of University and Pullen," Wegner wrote. "Two of those four are in critical condition, and we have not been updated on their condition. Several shell casings were recovered from the area around a passenger car in the intersection."

"We had as many officers out as available and they were working in different areas and establishments to avoid stuff like that," Franklin said. "At one point, State Police agreed to occupy University Drive until 10 p.m. We didn't want to stop the flow of traffic so that people going to the concert could make it to the Convention Center."

Recording artists SWV and Eric Benet performed at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Saturday night.

Residents and visitors were celebrating University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff homecoming across the city Saturday. A crowd of people, along with vehicles and food trucks, lined both sides of University Drive going north from the intersection following the football game at Simmons Bank Field, a typical homecoming post-game scene.

State and local police have yet to identify a motive or release additional details into the shootings.

"Please understand this incident as well as the incident that followed at University and Pullen were serious incidents with multiple people hurt," Wegner wrote. "It will take the investigative process some time to determine who is responsible for what. The names are being withheld at this time."

Franklin said a news conference on the shootings will be held at 3 p.m. today at the PBPD headquarters.

Anyone with information regarding the Sahara Temple shootings is asked to contact the PBPD Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigations Division at (870) 850-8630. Anyone with knowledge about the University and Pullen incident is asked to call the PBPD Detective Division or dispatch at (870) 541-5300.

Information can also be shared via the PBPD's Facebook page.

Marquarius Williams (Special to The Commercial)

The intersection of University Drive and Pullen Avenue is pictured Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Pine Bluff Police say four people were wounded following a shooting at the location early that morning. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)