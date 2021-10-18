Public input sought on proposed airport access road

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation is holding an online meeting to discuss the proposed plans for a road between the Northwest Arkansas National Airport and the Springdale Northern Bypass in Benton County.

The public is invited to listen, view material, and provide written comments. The website will be available until 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10.

People may ask questions and may make comments during a "live" online presentation from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is proposing a new, four-lane, limited access road to the airport because it would provide the most direct and reliable route. The proposed road reduces the likelihood of congestion, accidents or extreme weather events interfering with people getting to and from the airport, according to a Transportation Department study released in January.

The road shouldn't significantly affect threatened or endangered species or environmentally sensitive areas if it's built on a line from the Springdale Northern Bypass and Arkansas 112 interchange, according to the study.

The environmental assessment looked at alternatives including doing nothing; building a new road; improving existing roads, including Arkansas 112 and Arkansas 264; and a combination of a new road and improving Arkansas 112 and Arkansas 264.

Airport officials have wanted a new road to the airport from the beginning the planning process. The alternate routes came into play because the Federal Highway Administration, federal wildlife officials and the state Transportation Department, which all have to sign off on the road, require all reasonable alternatives to be explored.

The route preferred in the study would be about 4.6 miles and have no entrance or exit ramps between the beginning and end. Almost 242 acres of right of way would be required. Construction is estimated to cost $79.7 million and right of way acquisition another $5.8 million for a total of $85.6 million.

That compares to a total estimated cost of $66.7 million for a partial new route and $57.1 million to improve existing roads.

The Transportation Department is expected to design, build and pay for the project as part of the highway improvement program first approved by voters in 2012 and extended in 2020. The airport also has about $14 million in federal money earmarked for the road.