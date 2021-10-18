Senior 4-star WR has 'eye-opening' Arkansas visit

Four-star senior receiver Sam M’bake had an eye-opening experience during his unofficial visit to Arkansas for the Auburn game last weekend.

“It really showed me the fans are really behind Arkansas and the whole state of Arkansas is behind the Arkansas Razorbacks," M’bake said.

M’bake, 6-3, 205 pounds, of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, has accumulated offers from schools such as Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida State, Florida, Colorado, LSU, Penn State and Southern Cal.

He likes how Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and receivers coach Kenny Guiton operate.

“The way they use Treylon (Burks) and all the other receivers is unique to me,” he said. “The way Coach Briles schemes it up is very unique to me and the way Coach Guiton develops his receivers is unique to me, and the way Coach Pittman runs the program is just outstanding.”

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates M’Bake a 4-star prospect. The receiver also plans to make an official visit to Arkansas.

“I’m setting that up right now,” M’bake said. “When I found out I’ll post it on my Twitter.”

He has recorded 13 catches for 253 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Class 7A Warriors.

The trip to Fayetteville was his first of the fall. M’bake made the trip solo because his mother is recovering from a stroke.

“I wanted to make sure everything was straight back home before I started going out for visits,” he said. “She’s good now. She’s in the recovery stage. She’s doing great now.

"She’ll probably come with me on my official visit.”

He attended the the Razorbacks’ Red-White basketball game on Sunday with Arkansas defensive back commitments Anthony Brown and Jaylen Lewis. He was impressed by the fans and team.

“It was really cool,” M’bake said. “They have a really good basketball team."

M’bake plans to make some other official visits but isn’t ready to say where.

M’bake, who has a 3.1 grade point average and is looking to major in business finance, is an admirer of Guiton.

“He’s a real cool dude,” M’bake said. “He’s been recruiting me really hard. He loves my film and loves how I play. He just wants to develop me even more. He’s a family guy.

"Having a family-guy coach around is an eye opener because he cares for you.”