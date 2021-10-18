Shootings at downtown party, intersection leave 1 dead and 12 wounded in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF -- A party in downtown Pine Bluff ended early Sunday with the crowd fleeing gunfire inside the Sahara Shrine Center where one person was killed and eight others injured.

The violence -- which included the shooting of a man by a Pine Bluff police officer -- came as alumni and the community celebrated homecoming weekend at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

About an hour after authorities responded to the downtown shooting, police were called about 2 miles away to another shooting that left four injured, two critically so.

All told, the morning in Pine Bluff left 12 people wounded and one dead as police described the complexities of responding to consecutive incidents with multiple casualties while battling conjecture and misinformation.

"You could see chaos. You could see everyone running out the doors. It was chaos," JT Brown, with the Sahara Shriners, said after watching the surveillance video. The center belongs to the fraternal organization and can be rented for events, as it had been over the weekend.

While police have not confirmed the identity of the deceased, Delton Wright, a former Jefferson County justice of the peace, said the person shot to death at the Sahara center was his grandson, Marquarius Williams, 21. Based on the information he gathered, Wright said a stray bullet hit his grandson while he was inside the building.

Police were called shortly before 1 a.m. to the Sahara Shrine Center, which is also known as the Sahara Temple, to investigate reports of gunfire, Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman Sgt. Richard Wegner said in a news release.

Crowds were flooding into the street as the first officers arrived, and Duane Everett, 24, of Eudora was holding a gun when he was shot by a Pine Bluff officer -- not yet named by officials -- outside the center at 820 S. Main St., according to an Arkansas State Police news release and Pine Bluff police officials.

State police detectives are investigating why Everett, who was treated and released from the hospital Sunday, was armed and what he may know about the shootings inside. The agency will also investigate the Pine Bluff officer's decision to use deadly force.

Investigators didn't release any details about what led to the shootings on Sunday, and they also did not identify any suspects or other victims.

Pine Bluff police are investigating the shooting inside the center as well as the shooting that occurred 2 miles away about 2:15 a.m. and four people injured, including two in critical condition, police said. The second shooting took place at the intersection of University Drive and West Pullen Avenue by St. Joseph's Cemetery, less than a mile from the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Wegner said several shell casings were found around a car in the intersection where the shooting happened, but he said police couldn't say whether the two shootings were related.

No motive for either shooting is yet known, interim Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. said.

The violence in Pine Bluff became the latest mass-casualty event in the U.S. as policymakers and politicians debate whether measures should be taken with aims to stop such incidents.

There is not a consensus for the definition of a mass shooting, complicating efforts to document them, but many groups define them as shootings that injure or kill more than four people.

For instance, the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one with four or more people injured or killed, not including the perpetrator, counted 568 mass shootings this year in the U.S. as of 8 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Violence Project follows the Congressional Research Service definition requiring the attacks to be in public and excludes domestic shootings and those "attributable to underlying criminal activity." Many news agencies define a mass shooting as one with four or more injuries or deaths, though, for example, The Washington Post excludes robberies or domestic shootings in private homes in its efforts to track public mass shootings.

Arkansas has seen three other shootings this year that killed or wounded four or more.

The first happened New Year's Day at Fort Smith club The Wave, resulting in seven people suffering nonfatal injuries.

In April, a drive-by shooting at Cheatham Park in Little Rock left one person dead and three others injured, including 3- and 4-year-old girls.

In June, another shooting injured four people at South Side Park in Magnolia, the Magnolia Reporter reported.

In Pine Bluff, residents and visitors were celebrating UAPB's homecoming across the city Saturday.

A crowd of people, along with vehicles and food trucks, lined both sides of University Drive going north from the intersection after the football game at Simmons Bank Field. Recording artists SWV and Eric Benet performed at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on Saturday night.

"We had as many officers out as available and they were working in different areas and establishments to avoid stuff like that," Franklin, the police chief, said. "At one point, state police agreed to occupy University Drive until 10 p.m. We didn't want to stop the flow of traffic so that people going to the concert could make it to the Convention Center."

Brown said the Sahara Shrine had rented out its center to a group for a homecoming event. As part of the contract, the event holders agreed to bring in local law enforcement as security with the option to hire private security as well, Brown said.

Pine Bluff police did not confirm whether law enforcement officers were present before the shooting. Calls went unanswered Sunday to the number Brown had on file for the event holders.

When he arrived around 6 a.m. Sunday, Brown saw the glass busted out of the front doors "from people trying to escape," he said. Inside, the now-cleaned ballroom still had several bullet marks on its gray walls. The exit door from the room to outside had five bullet holes.

The event space has a capacity limit of 400 people, though Brown said there could have been more there late Saturday and early Sunday, judging by the video.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reached out to numerous people who said they had been at the center at the time of the shooting, but all either did not respond or did not wish to be named. Some described seeing partygoers running, falling and trying to escape after shots rang out.

Pine Bluff police said their investigation would take time, and they planned to provide an update this afternoon.

"Please understand these were violent incidents involving multiple people," Wegner said. "We endeavor to provide only correct information to the media and with two critical incidents in such a close time frame information can be largely conjecture and a lot of 'what I heard' type sources. It will take some time for the investigation to determine who is responsible for what."

Information for article was contributed by I.C. Murrell of the Pine Bluff Commercial.