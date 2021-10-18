Springdale to consider police, fire department bonuses for American Rescue Plan Spending

SPRINGDALE -- The city has received about $10.7 million from the American Rescue Plan and is set to start spending.

Staff will bring proposals before the City Council's Finance Committee today for hazard pay bonuses for the city's first responders serving on the front lines during the covid-19 pandemic and for air cleaners for the city's fire stations, said Colby Fulfer, the city's chief of staff.

The city received its first payment of $10,675,798 in September and expects to get the remainder of the $21.3 million total in April, Fulfer said.

Congress passed a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill to speed up the country's recovery from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden signed the bill in March. The plan provides $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide.

Martin Brown, a program manager for a research team with the National League of Cities, said the money is critical. Most cities are facing decreases in revenue and increases in costs, he said.

League officials encourage city officials to look at the money holistically and use it in conjunction with state recovery funds, which provide more flexibility for spending, Brown said. He suggested using the state funds for large capital investments, then using rescue plan money to fill gaps.

The federal government hasn't issued a complete list of expenses allowed under the rescue plan, and items are likely to change, Fulfer noted.

Any federal money the city spends for items not allowed would have to be returned, so Springdale and other cities are proceeding cautiously, Fulfer said.

Approved uses of the money include assistance to households, businesses and industries suffering with economic losses; premium pay for essential workers; and investments in water, sewer and broad infrastructure, a federal website states.

The money must be committed by 2024 and spent by 2026 or the remainder will be returned to the U.S. Treasury Department, Fulfer said.

First steps

The city had to determine how much revenue has been lost during the pandemic, Fulfer said. Officials didn't think they'd lost anything because the city's sales tax receipts grew 8% in 2020 over 2019, Fulfer said.

Then, they looked closer.

An estimated $21,000 was lost on overdue book fines and $392,823 the Northwest Arkansas Naturals would have paid to rent Arvest Ballpark if the team had a season in 2020, Fulfer reported.

The city lost $9 million during the pandemic, which it refunded itself from the first $10 million rescue plan money already received. The city will use the money on items it would have funded from the city budget, Sprouse said.

The City Council last month agreed to provide $87,176 -- $1 per Springdale resident -- from its rescue plan money to support the Northwest Arkansas Council's efforts at education and providing vaccines against covid-19. All cities in the region received similar requests.

The council on Monday will consider a contract with BKD accounting firm in Rogers and Disaster Recovery Service to assist the city in the accounting and compliance of the recovery plan funds. The cost would not exceed $150,000, Fulfer said.

Fulfer said BKD conducts the city's regular audits, so its staff is familiar with Springdale's budget.

Next steps

The City Council also will consider one-time bonuses for police officers, firefighters and paramedics who served on the front line during the pandemic. This would amount to $675,000 from the recovery funds.

"It's not for everybody in those departments," Sprouse said. "It's just for those whose jobs required direct contact with the public and exposure throughout the pandemic. They showed up every day and did their jobs."

The state last year paid front-line fire department personnel $2,000 bonuses from money the state received under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus.

But the state didn't pay police personnel, who also faced on-the-job exposure to covid-19, Sprouse said. Sprouse is asking the council to pay Springdale police officers $2,000 bonuses to match the Fire Department's. He then wants to award police and fire another $1,000 from the city.

The city also wants to use rescue plan funds to replace a failing heat and air conditioning unit at Fire Station No. 1 and install air cleaning ultraviolet light systems at the city's older fire stations, said Fire Chief Mike Irwin. The city's newer stations were equipped with the air cleaning systems during construction.

Irwin said the Fire Department wants the air cleaners to stop cold and flu germs, along with the covid-19 virus.

Total cost would be $1.44 million, Fulfer said.

Other requests

The council might see a request to replace 100 older computer workstations, Fulfer said. City staff discovered when the offices closed in March 2020 many employees couldn't access the city's files from home.

Heath Ward, executive director of Springdale Water Utilities, plans to ask the council for $3 million from the rescue plan money to put toward a $46 million project to build a main water line from the planned Beaver Water Utility's western pumping station and to improve water lines to the Nob Hill Area.

Brown said his study for the League of Cities shows cities that rely heavily on sales tax and income taxes have seen more struggles with the shutdowns for quarantine.

The study, which is just getting started, finds most cities using the money for replacement of 2020 revenue, he said.

Brown's research also has found many cities spending their rescue plan money on programs related to housing. Cities are committing to infrastructure, be it buying hotels to house the homeless or setting up shelters. Paying rental assistance is another common strategy, he said.

"And a lot of them are still trying to figure out what to do," Brown said.