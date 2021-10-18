State police investigate apparent homicide of Bradley County man

The body of an apparent homicide victim was found Monday morning alongside U.S. 63 in Bradley County, about four miles south of Warren, according to Arkansas State Police.

Terry Adams, 38, of Warren, was found dead about 7:20 a.m., according to a state police news release sent Monday afternoon.

State Police Criminal Investigation Division agents found evidence to indicate Adams had been shot and are questioning those who may have information about his death, the news release states.

Adams’ body has been transported to the state Crime Lab to determine the exact manner and cause of death.