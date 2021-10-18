BOWLING

ASU wins Penguin Classic

Two Baker best-of-seven victories over host Youngstown State earned the Arkansas State women's bowling team the Penguin Classic championship played at Holiday Bowl on Sunday in Struthers, Ohio.

Entering the day second in the 10-team bracket, ASU (9-4) defeated Youngstown State 4-2 in the first contest to clinch the spot in the championship match. The Red Wolves dropped the first two games, 202-181 and 222-188, but rallied back to win each of the next four games. A match-high 241 in the third frame earned ASU a 241-176 decision and the Red Wolves followed with a 222-194 outcome and edged the Penguins 234-222 in game five. ASU clinched the finals spot with a 216-160 margin in game six.

Youngstown State defeated Duquesne to face the Red Wolves in the final. The Penguins took game one, 195-176, but ASU evened the series at 1-1 with a 232-212 margin in game two. A 195-153 margin in game three gave ASU a 2-1 lead and a 223-183 victory in game four. Youngstown State took games five (226-178) and six (183-156) to force a deciding game seven. The Red Wolves won the event with a 177-158 decision.

Emma Stull earned all-tournament honors, downing 1,056 pins Saturday in traditional play. Stull rolled four games of 200-plus, including a high of 237 Saturday. Led by Stull, ASU was 4-1 in traditional matches.

SOCCER

ASU defeats Appalachian State

Aliyah Williamson scored in the 108th minute to give Arkansas State University (9-4-2, 6-1-1 Sun Belt Conference) a 1-0 double-overtime victory over Appalachian State (4-10-1, 0-8-0) on Sunday in Jonesboro.

It was Williamson's fourth goal of the season as the Red Wolves wrapped up their home schedule against the Mountaineers.

Megan McClure had three saves for ASU.

UALR earns tie with Georgia State

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (6-6-4, 2-3-3 Sun Belt Conference) scored twice in the final nine minutes to earn a 2-2 double overtime tie with Georgia State (8-3-6, 3-1-5) on Sunday in the Trojans' home finale in Little Rock.

Trailing 1-0 in the 81st minute, the Trojans tied the match at 1-1 with Mariella Stephens' goal. Georgia State took a 2-1 lead three minutes later, but UALR evened it at 2-2 on Karina De Paoli's goal with 1:09 remaining in the match.

Paige Henry finished with two saves for the Trojans.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services