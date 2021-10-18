Such a timeless flight

William Shatner, aka Capt. James Tiberius Kirk, became the oldest person ever to venture into space last week, as most of y'all know. The man, 90 years old, took off into space--not an easy chore, from what we've heard. The blastoff might not be moon-shot quality, but to get into space orbit still takes a mighty boost. Thumbs up for Bill Shatner, and private enterprise!

Capt. Kirk finally went where no man (his age) has ever gone before. It is fitting. And America enjoyed talking about it.

And we can continue to talk about it, as long as nobody ever makes us watch him "sing" the Bernie Taupin/Elton John classic "Rocket Man" again.

That's something we'll never be able to un-see.