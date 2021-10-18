Three dead after Fort Smith disturbance, police officer in recovery

FORT SMITH -- The Arkansas State Police is investigating after three people died and a police officer was hospitalized after violence in a residential area Sunday.

Fort Smith police were called about 6:20 a.m. to the area near Tilles and Lecta avenues for the report of a man assaulting someone on the ground at the corner of the intersection.

The first officer on the scene encountered Christofer Conner, 40, of Fort Smith beating his 15-year-old son with a brick in the head and face, Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

The officer ordered Conner to stop, and although Conner seemed to comply at first, he produced an "edged weapon" as the officer approached to place him in restraints, lacerating the officer's throat and neck. The officer then fired his service weapon twice, killing Conner.

The officer was taken for emergency treatment to a local hospital where he was stable and recovering on Sunday, Baker said.

Baker said the 15-year-old boy, who had been stabbed multiple times and suffered blunt force trauma, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police also discovered Julia Marie Moore, 42, dead from apparent stab wounds at 2819 Tilles Ave., along with evidence of a violent attack. A 5-year-old child was also found in the residence and is now with family.

Baker said in a prepared statement Sunday afternoon he requested state police lead the investigation because the incident involved an officer shooting a man. This officer will be placed on paid administrative leave for at least three days, while another officer, who was not involved in the shooting, was placed on leave pending post-critical incident treatment. Neither officer was identified.

"Fort Smith is a wonderful community and when unimaginable tragedies like this happen, we're all left scared, angry, frustrated and sometimes hopeless," Baker said. "No one believes in the sanctity of life more than the men and women of the Fort Smith Police Department. Each one of us are sworn to protect it at all costs. So it hurts us as much as it does each of you when an outcome like this is unavoidable."

The first officer to arrive at the scene announced his arrival within two minutes and 15 seconds of being dispatched, according to Baker. He reported being stabbed and firing shots in less than a minute.

"I have no doubt that our officers' swift actions saved this young child's life," Baker said.

Baker did not take any questions from reporters after delivering his statement.