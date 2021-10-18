UCA's ed college gets national nod

The University of Central Arkansas College of Education recently was awarded the 2021 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation.

UCA is one of 26 institutions from 17 states and the United Arab Emirates to be recognized for their leadership and commitment to continuous improvement.

The recipients of the 2021 Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement provided evidence and data trends to achieve accreditation with no stipulations or areas for improvement.

"This recognition speaks to our efforts to identify strengths and work on areas where improvement is needed. No organization is perfect, but the pursuit of excellence makes us stronger," Victoria Groves-Scott, dean of the College of Education, said. "Our leadership, faculty, staff and students are deeply committed to improving educational outcomes for all children. We share an insatiable hunger to make a positive difference in the world, and we are willing to do the hard work to make that difference."

The Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement is named after the founding president of the Teacher Education Accreditation Council. The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) was created by the consolidation of the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education and the Teacher Education Accreditation Council.

"This third class to receive the Murray Recognition represents the diversity and innovation that comes with CAEP accreditation" for small, large, public, private, faith-based and historically minority-serving schools, CAEP President Chris Koch said. "These recipients reflect the creativity that CAEP affords in achieving excellence, by meeting the standards in a variety of ways, for the diverse populations they serve."