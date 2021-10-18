U.S. relief workers abducted in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- A notorious Haitian gang known for brazen kidnappings and killings was accused by police Sunday of abducting 17 people from a U.S.-based missionary organization.

The 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped the group in Ganthier, a community that lies east of the capital of Port-au-Prince, Haitian police inspector Frantz Champagne told The Associated Press. The gang was blamed for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year in Haiti.

The gang controls the Croix-des-Bouquets area that includes Ganthier, where they carry out kidnappings and carjackings and extort business owners, according to authorities.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1018haiti/]

Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries announced the kidnapped group consisted of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, for a total of five children, seven women and five men. The organization said they were on a trip to visit an orphanage.

"Join us in praying for those who are being held hostage, the kidnappers and the families, friends and churches of those affected," a Christian Aid Ministries statement read. "As an organization, we commit this situation to God and trust him to see us through."

The former field director, Dan Hooley, said Sunday that all of the adults were staff members for the group, which has fewer than 30 people in the country. Local authorities said the group that was kidnapped included 16 Americans and one Canadian. Hooley said a 2-year-old was among those abducted.

The kidnapping of the American missionaries happened only a day after the U.N. Security Council extended its mission in Haiti by nine months in a unanimous vote Friday. Many Haitians have been calling for the United States to send troops to stabilize the situation, but the Biden administration has been reluctant to commit boots on the ground.

A State Department spokesperson said Sunday that the U.S. government was aware of the reports but didn't offer further details.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said Sunday on CNN that the U.S. government will do everything possible to get the Americans back.

"We need to track down where they are and see if negotiations without paying ransom are possible or do whatever we need to on the military front or police front," he said.

The missionary group offers Bible classes, runs a medical clinic, helps orphans and distributes seeds to farmers, among other efforts in Haiti, according to its annual report.

The report for 2020 states that American staff had returned to their base in Haiti after a nine-month absence "due to political unrest" and noted the "uncertainty and difficulties" that arise from such instability.

Reporters visited Sunday the group's orphanage in Ganthier. A security guard confirmed that it was the place the kidnapped missionaries visited before they were abducted.

The guard called the orphanage's pastor at the AP's request, but he declined to comment, saying only, "Let's leave things as they are."

Christian Aid Ministries came under public scrutiny in 2019, when one of the group's former workers based in Haiti was convicted of felony sexual abuse against minors in Ohio.

Jeriah Mast, 40, is serving a nine-year sentence in an Ohio prison. During the hearing, the judge said Mast told him that he also molested at least 30 boys in Haiti in the span of about 15 years, according to The Daily Record newspaper in Ohio.

The religious organization said in a May 2020 statement that it had reached an out-of-court settlement with victims regarding a sexual abuse case in the Haitian community of Petit Goave and had provided other victims with a total of $420,000 in restitution and other assistance.

Haiti is once again struggling with a spike in gang-related kidnappings that had diminished in recent months after President Jovenel Moise was fatally shot July 7 at his private residence and a 7.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 2,200 people in August.

RANSOM RANGE

Amid the spike in kidnappings, gangs have demanded ransoms ranging from a couple of hundred dollars to more than $1 million, according to authorities.

Last month, a deacon was killed in front of a church in the capital of Port-au-Prince and his wife kidnapped, one of dozens of people who have been abducted in recent months.

At least 328 kidnappings were reported to Haiti's National Police in the first eight months of 2021, compared with a total of 234 for all of 2020, according to a report issued last month by the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti.

Gangs have been accused of kidnapping schoolchildren, doctors, police officers, busloads of passengers and others as they grow more powerful. In April, a man who claimed to be the gang leader of the 400 Mawozo told a radio station that they were responsible for kidnapping five priests, two nuns and three relatives of one of the priests that month. They were later released.

The spike in kidnappings and gang-related violence has forced Haitians to take detours around certain gang-controlled areas while others simply opt to stay home, which in turn means less money for people like Charles Pierre, a moto taxi driver in Port-au-Prince who has several children to feed.

"People are not going out in the streets," he said. "We cannot find people to transport."

A protest is scheduled for today to decry the nation's lack of security.

The kidnapping of the missionaries comes just days after high-level U.S. officials visited Haiti and promised more resources for Haiti's National Police, including another $15 million to help reduce gang violence, which this year has displaced thousands of Haitians who now live in temporary shelters in increasingly unhygienic conditions.

Nearly a year ago, Haitian police issued a wanted poster for the gang's alleged leader, Wilson Joseph, on charges including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, auto theft and the hijacking of trucks carrying goods. He goes by the nickname "Lanmo Sanjou," which means "death doesn't know which day it's coming."

Joseph, who could not be immediately reached for comment, has posted videos detailing the alleged crimes the gang has committed in recent years.

Once, when the gang opened fire on a small bus carrying several passengers and killed an infant, Wilson said it was not their fault because the bus driver refused to stop. In a more recent video, he appears holding a bottle of alcohol surrounded by heavily armed men. Another video from June shows people inside a church fleeing as guns were fired outside on a Saturday morning. The gang was accused of raiding the area and setting cars on fire.

A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States is in touch with Haitian authorities to try to resolve the case.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Coto, Evens Sanon, Pierre-Richard Luxama, Matthew Lee and Matt Sedensky of The Associated Press and by Maria Abi-Habib and Ruth Graham of The New York Times.

A man and a child walk by burning tires on a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. (AP Photo / Joseph Odelyn)

