1 dead in shooting at Jacksonville motel, police say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:52 a.m.
A Jacksonville police vehicle is shown in this 2014 file photo.

One person is dead following a shooting Tuesday night at a Jacksonville motel, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Super 8 Motel, 1850 John Harden Drive, shortly after 10:20 p.m. and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Jacksonville police news release.

The victim, whose name and age weren’t immediately released, was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died, the release states. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the shooting began as a “domestic disturbance.” The investigation is ongoing.

