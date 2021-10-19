2 grants highlighting Black history efforts

The Black History Commission of Arkansas has awarded a pair of Curtis H. Sykes grants for projects to commemorate the work of Scipio A. Jones and the Holman school.

A $3,500 grant will go to the Dunbar/Horace Mann Archives Building Project Foundation, which plans to develop a book or brochure about Jones, a Black American educator, lawyer, judge, philanthropist and politician from Arkansas.

The Dunbar/Horace Mann Archives Building Project Foundation is restoring Jones' home at 1872 S. Cross St. in Little Rock. Plans call for the building to house memorabilia from the two historic Black Little Rock schools -- Dunbar and Horace Mann -- and Jones' career, which includes his work on appeals of 12 Black American men condemned to death after the Elaine Massacre of October 1919. Jones lived from 1863 to 1943.

A $2,900 grant will go to the Grand Prairie Historical Society. The non-profit organization, which preserves and promotes the regional heritage of Arkansas's Grand Prairie, to fund a historic marker about the Holman School, a center for education of Stuttgart's Black Americans.

The grant program supports Black American historic and historical preservation and public programming projects in Arkansas.