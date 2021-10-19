Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Story ideas Coronavirus Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive iPad Core Values Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

North Little Rock arena adds 2nd Morgan Wallen concert

Shows now set for Friday-Saturday Nov. 19-20 by Eric E. Harrison | Today at 1:01 p.m.
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena has added a second show with country singer Morgan Wallen, with “special guests” HARDY and Ernest, 7:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

The arena had previously announced a show at at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

Tickets for each show, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com, are $53.05-$103.05, plus service charges. There is an eight-ticket limit per household. The arena is recommending that concertgoers wear face coverings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT