North Little Rock arena adds 2nd Morgan Wallen concert

North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena has added a second show with country singer Morgan Wallen, with “special guests” HARDY and Ernest, 7:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

The arena had previously announced a show at at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

Tickets for each show, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com, are $53.05-$103.05, plus service charges. There is an eight-ticket limit per household. The arena is recommending that concertgoers wear face coverings.