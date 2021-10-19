Sections
Body found; police suspect homicide

by Jack Mitchell | Today at 3:55 a.m.

The body of an apparent homicide victim was found Monday morning alongside U.S. 63 in Bradley County, about four miles south of Warren, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Terry Adams, 38, of Warren was found dead about 7:20 a.m., according to a state police news release sent Monday afternoon.

State police Criminal Investigation Division agents found evidence to indicate that Adams had been shot, and they are questioning those who may have information about his death, the news release states.

Adams' body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the exact manner and cause of death.

