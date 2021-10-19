Bomb threat causes temporary evacuation of Fort Smith school

FORT SMITH -- Northside High School was evacuated for more than an hour Tuesday as the result of a bomb threat.

An investigation into the potential bomb threat began between 11 and 11:30 a.m., according to Zena Featherston Marshall, executive director of communication and community partnerships for the Fort Smith School District. Parents began to pick up their children from the school at their own discretion within that time period.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m., the buildings on the high school's campus had been cleared and students, faculty and staff were returning to their classrooms, Marshall said.