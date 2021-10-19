Boozman tops $3M for reelection

U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Rogers has raised more than $3 million for his 2022 reelection campaign, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The Republican listed total receipts of $3,284,859 and expenditures of $985,952, leaving the campaign with $2.75 million in cash on hand as of Friday, the filing deadline.

The lawmaker from Rogers, who is seeking a third six-year term, reported raising $977,554 during the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30. The report was filed with the FEC after the print deadline for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Boozman received more than 150 individual donations that were greater than $2,000 that came in from across the state and the country, including contributions from Carole Baskin of Big Cat Rescue in Florida, a star of the Netflix show "Tiger King"; Sherry Kellett with Animal Wellness Action; J.C. Walter III, chairman of Walter Oil and Gas Corp. in Texas; and Brad Smith, president and vice chairman of Microsoft Corp.

The largest individual donation was $5,800 from Ronald Cameron, owner of Mountaire Corp. in Arkansas.

Boozman faces three Republican challengers, and at least two Democrats say they are vying for their party's nomination.

Former NFL player Jake Bequette, a Republican from Little Rock, reported raising $533,543 and expenditures of $180,992 in the third quarter alone. He has $352,551 in cash on hand.

Politico, a national news organization, reported last week that Dick Uihlein, CEO of Uline Inc., is giving $1 million to a newly formed super PAC known as the Arkansas Patriots Fund that is aligned with Bequette.

Documents on the FEC website showed that Bequette didn't receive a donation of more than $2,000.

Bequette declared his candidacy in July, 12 days after the second quarter ended, so this was the first statement from the campaign.

Hot Springs gun range owner Jan Morgan, who entered the race March 17, reported raising $98,886 in the third quarter. After spending $98,597, her campaign had cash on hand of $61,320.

Morgan received two donations greater than $2,000, with one coming from a retiree in the state and the other from a self-employed man in Texas.

Democratic candidate Dan Whitfield of Bella Vista raised $2,439 this quarter, while spending $7,744. That left his campaign with $3,505 in cash on hand.

Campaign finance reports for Republican primary challenger Heath Loftis, pastor of Park Avenue Missionary Baptist Church in Stuttgart, and Democratic candidate Natalie James of Little Rock were reported last week. Republican candidate Michael Deel told the FEC he was ending his campaign.

In 2016, Boozman overcame a primary challenge from businessman Curtis Coleman, receiving 76.5% of the vote. He captured 59.8% of the vote in November 2016 to defeat Democrat Conner Eldridge.

HOUSE RACES

U.S. Rep. French Hill, a Republican from Little Rock, reported total receipts of $1,114,057 and expenditures of $243,236, leaving his campaign with $1.2 million as of Oct. 15.

The 2nd District congressman reported more than $380,000 in individual contributions that were $2,000 and over. This included donations from Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans/Rocket Mortgage; Janet Huckabee from Blue Diamond Rentals and wife of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, and Randy Zook, president and CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas.

Democrat Nicholas Cartwright of Romance reported total receipts of $17,954 and expenditures of $11,897, leaving his campaign with $6,056.

The other Democratic candidate, Dr. Quintessa Hathaway, didn't have a report filed on the website as of Monday afternoon.

In the 3rd District, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, a Republican from Rogers, had receipts of $395,210 and expenditures of $192,652, leaving his campaign with $1.5 million.

Democrat Lauren Mallett-Hays of Farmington listed receipts of $20,300 and expenditures of $18,836. Campaign cash on hand was $1,463.

Womack's Republican challenger, Neil Kumar of Bentonville, had his campaign finances reported last week.

In the 4th District, U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, a Republican from Hot Springs, listed receipts of $518,212 and expenditures of $220,377. His campaign had cash on hand of $1.2 million.

No Democrats had filed reports.

In the 1st District, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, a Republican from Jonesboro, raised $124,075 and spent $46,362, leaving his campaign with cash on hand of $300,710.

State Rep. Brandt Smith, R-Jonesboro, who plans to challenge Crawford, didn't have any campaign finance report listed as of Monday afternoon.