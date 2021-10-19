Ceremony honors 32 veterans, spouse

Representatives from veterans' service organizations honored 32 veterans and one spouse on Wednesday as they were laid to rest with full military honors at the Arkansas State Veterans' Cemetery in North Little Rock.

The Arkansas Veterans Memorial Tribute was spearheaded by the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and assisted by the United States Daughters of 1812's Little Rock and Pine Bluff chapters, according to a news release. The tribute honored veterans who gave service to the country and were entitled to full military honors.

The veterans served in all branches of the military during different eras. Honorees included three peacetime, two Persian Gulf War, four World War II, four Korean War and 19 Vietnam War veterans, said Sheila Beatty-Krout, head of the organization's tribute program.

"People sometimes die without family to claim them," Beatty-Krout said. "This program works to marshal local, state and federal resources to assist in identifying unclaimed veteran remains. It takes effort and many hands to identity an unclaimed veteran. Coroners, funeral home directors and volunteers have been working to identify unclaimed Arkansas veterans' remains."

Beatty-Krout said during the investigation that four cremains were reunited with family.

Organizations or representatives at the ceremony included disabled veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Commander Randall J. Freeman, General Robert C. Newton Camp 197, Sons of Confederate Veterans; John Tatum, Arkansas Society War of 1812; Dale Lovell, Sons of the American Revolution; Daughters of the American Revolution from chapters Akansa (Hot Springs Village), Provincia de la Sal (Benton) and Little Rock chapters Gilbert Marshall and Centennial.

The tribute program will continue assisting in the identification of unclaimed cremains and ensuring all who are eligible receive full military honors.