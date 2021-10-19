A&P meeting via Zoom on Friday

A special called meeting has been scheduled for the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission at 4 p.m. Friday via Zoom. The purpose of this meeting is for 2022 Funding Application Presentations, according to a news release. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87573007382 and use meeting ID: 875 7300 7382 and passcode: 904592.

A&P finance meeting set Monday

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission’s Finance Committee will meet at noon Monday at the offices of the A&P Commission at The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. Details: A&P Commission, (870) 534-2121.

Election commissioners meet Thursday

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the election center, 123 Main St. The agenda includes proposed changes to Justice of the Peace districts, a presentation by Mathew Charton of Data Scout and data complied and changes suggested by Data Scout, according to a news release.

Face masks are required and attendees are asked to observe social distancing and use best practices for everyone’s safety.

JRMC open house set Tuesday

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for the new Breast Center at the White Hall Health Complex, 1600 W. Holland St. The White Hall Chamber of Commerce will join JRMC for the event, according to a news release.

The Breast Center is located on the first floor of the complex, with designated parking and a private curbside entrance. JRMC has also remodeled the original Breast Center in the Jefferson Professional Center at Pine Bluff. Details: (870) 541-7393.

NAACP gala goes virtual Friday

The Pine Bluff Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will celebrate its 29th annual Dove Freedom Fund and 100 Year Anniversary Gala on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Due to covid-19, the event will be held virtually. Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. will be the keynote speaker. The emcee will be Kim Jones Sneed, founder and publisher of Stuff In The Bluff.com website, according to a news release.

The cost of this virtual gala is $30 per person. A Zoom link will be emailed upon payment. To register or for details, contact the Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP by emailing pbnaacp@yahoo.com or by calling (870) 850-0107.

Delta Sigma Theta to talk census

The social action committee of the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a webinar on Zoom, “The Nuts and Bolts of Gerrymandering and Redistricting,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

The chapter is planning this webinar to inform residents of the 2020 data and the impact it has on all facets of the community’s well-being. The presenter will be Deborah Pitchford, data dissemination specialist with the Custom Liaison and Marketing Services Office/Data Dissemination Training Branch of the U.S. Census Bureau, according to a news release.

Pitchford will focus on 2020 decennial population numbers. Details are available at Data.census.gov, according to the release.

The public is invited to attend via Zoom with webinar ID: 827 0999 3629 and passcode: 483888. Nicolette Laurent is the chapter president. Betty Lacy, Sharon Hardin and Kymara Seals are the social action committee chairs.