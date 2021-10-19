Marriage Licenses

Jackson Parr, 26, and Carley Berberian, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Yi Zhou, 27, and Yuge Lu, 27, both of Little Rock.

Bryan Boswell, 36, and Erica Calvin, 35, both of North Little Rock.

Kell Crain, 32, and Jacquelyn Tangtong, 36, both of Little Rock.

Avery Dickinson, 26, and Breanna Jones, 30, both of Little Rock.

Akeem Marshall, 24, and Arjai Johnson, 22, both of Pine Bluff.

Micheal Mason, 27, of Barling and Sarah Neoh, 26, of Fayetteville.

Leslie Piggee, 32, and Shaialdy Maclin, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Eric Harrell, 43, and Shameka Bowie, 44, both of Mabelvale.

Heather Higgins, 42, of Sherwood and Christopher Booth, 41, of Conway.

Williams Ginocchio, 51, and Sarah Maxim, 37, both of Jacksonville.

Ethan Collie, 25, and Ashllyn Johnson, 25, both of Little Rock.

Sandra Guardado, 27, and Glen Becker, 30, both of Bryant.

Darryl Overton, 29, and Jessica Cogburn, 31, both of Jacksonville.

Langston Anthony, 29, and Patrick Smith, 28, both of Sherwood.

Lindsey Howard, 38, and Lonnie Jones, 38, both of Jacksonville.

Domicio Henry, 29, and Jessica Gatica Loaeza, 26, both of Sherwood.

Charles Kozak, 58, and Kathy Gnad, 58, both of North Little Rock.

Kyle Foster, 54, and Kelly Jordan, 49, both of Little Rock.

Jaymee Theroux, 32, and Aaron Sykes, 33, both of Beebe.

Divorces

FILED

21-3467. Kristina Shrader v. Douglas Shrader.

21-3469. Devin Cooper v. Katlyn Cooper.

21-3471. Ronnie Russell v. Cassundra Haynes.

21-3472. Michelle Harrison v. Steve Harrison.

21-3474. Ryan Kingrey v. Laura Kingrey.

21-3475. Carla Haynie v. Bart Haynie.

21-3478. Nakesha Cunningham v. Roy Cunningham.

21-3479. Larry Clark v. Kashia Clark.

21-3482. Shumonei Richardson v. Bobby Richardson.

GRANTED

20-3852. Chris Gentry v. Amanda Gentry.

21-593. Pamela Brisco v. Manie Brisco.

21-1129. Narvelia Cooper v. Graylon Cooper.

21-3030. Shiv Singh v. Jenny Staton.