NEWS IN BRIEF

Denali division buys

composter Swanson

WeCare Denali LLC, the composting and soil division of Denali Water Solutions in Russellville, has acquired Swanson Bark & Wood, an organic composter in the Pacific Northwest.

Jeffrey LeBlanc, chief growth officer of Denali Water Solutions, said in a written statement that the purchase expands Denali's geographic footprint, products and services to new and existing customers.

"We are thrilled with the acquisition," he said Monday. "It is a great fit within the WeCare Denali brand."

Founded in 1928, Swanson Bark & Wood has multiple locations in Washington that process mulch, compost and soil products from recycled organic materials. In recent years, its focus has been on bagged and bulk sales for lawn and garden companies, retailers and landscapers.

All 150 employees at Swanson Bark & Wood will transition to Denali, Leblanc said.

Denali did not immediately respond to a message seeking financial details on the acquisition.

-- Nathan Owens

150,000 temporary

hires in Amazon plan

Amazon.com Inc. plans to hire 150,000 seasonal staffers, about 50% more than last year, as the company seeks a cushion of workers to help it meet demand during the holiday shopping period.

The world's largest online retailer typically hires legions of temporary workers this time of year to help store, pack and ship items from its warehouses. Since the pandemic supercharged online shipping last year, Amazon has been rapidly expanding its logistics operation, opening warehouses or smaller, urban delivery depots at a pace of roughly one per day. In September, the company said it had already opened 250 U.S. logistics facilities in 2021 and would inaugurate an additional 100 that month alone.

Amazon said Monday that the average starting pay of jobs in the U.S. was $18 an hour. Facing fierce competition for entry-level workers, the company has also been offering signing bonuses of as much as $3,000, depending on the location, and as much as an additional $3 per hour for workers willing to work overnight or weekend shifts.

Last year at this time, the company said it would hire about 100,000 seasonal workers.

-- Bloomberg News (TNS)

Dillard's jump gives

state index a boost

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 714.62, up 10.54 points.

"Stocks finished higher on Monday, after opening lower, as investors remain upbeat on a continuation of strong earnings reports from major companies," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates in Little Rock.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. rose 8.27%, to 222.32, to lead the 14 Arkansas-based stocks.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.