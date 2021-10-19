Drug Take Back set for Saturday

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will participate in Arkansas Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Their drive-through collection site will be located on the parking lot of Super 1 Foods, 2800 S. Hazel St., according to a news release.

The sheriff's office, Tri-County Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration invite area residents to come out and safely dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medicines.

The site cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps. They will accept only pills, capsules, or patches. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

"Due to covid-19, we are asking everyone to please take the appropriate safety precautions and stay in your vehicle as you drive up. A deputy or volunteer will retrieve the medications from you," according to the release.

Other partners include Arkansas Drug Director's Office, Arkansas Community Corrections, and the Community Empowerment Council Inc., which is a registered substance abuse prevention provider in the Arkansas for Region 12.

"Due to the commitment, dedication, and efforts of the law enforcement community and its partners as well as the participation by the citizens these take back events continue to be successful above and beyond our expectations," said Captain Yohance Brunson, Tri-County Drug Task Force commander. "Proper disposal is safer than just flushing or throwing in the trash. Proper disposal keeps these drugs from getting into the wrong hands."

As part of the Arkansas Drug Take-Back Day, the sheriff's office is giving the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of remaining potentially dangerous prescription drugs that have gone unused, have expired, and/or are unwanted.

"The Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative is a great way for law enforcement and our community to come together in a partnership to address an ongoing public safety and public health issue," said Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.

"It is common to find prescription drugs such as hydrocodone(vicodin), oxycodone (oxycontin), and fentanyl (duragesic), just to name a few, in home medicine cabinets. These drugs may have simply been left over from a medical procedure and have gone unused and forgotten about. Unfortunately, these drugs are also among the highest that are susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse," Woods said. "Too many people in our community have been directly or indirectly affected by prescription drug abuse and misuse and this event allows local residents to actively be a part of the solution."

The sheriff's office also has permanent drop boxes available throughout the year at the sheriff's administrative offices, 410 E. Second Ave.; and Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, 2302 W. 28th Ave., Pine Bluff, and 7240 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Details: www.artakeback.org.