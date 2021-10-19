Federal trial starts for Little Rock man in drugs, firearms case

A Pulaski County man arrested on firearms and drug charges in 2018 in Pulaski County went on trial in federal court Monday on an indictment handed up by a federal grand jury the following year charging him as a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Alonzo Beard, 37, of Little Rock, was arrested by Little Rock police in August 2018 on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges, including weapon possession, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest and failure to appear. His case moved to federal court when he was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 4, 2019.

At the time of Beard's arrest, records indicated police found a Smith&Wesson 9mm pistol and just over three ounces of marijuana packaged in 48 individual plastic bags inside his car with his two small children.

During a pre-trial conference prior to jury selection on Monday, U.S. District Judge Brian Miller ruled in favor of a motion by Beard to represent himself during the trial, which is expected to conclude today. His court-appointed counsel, Charles Hancock of Little Rock, continued to assist Beard during the proceedings but did not take an active role in Beard's defense.

Prosecuting the case is Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Crews, assisted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens.

Two Little Rock patrol officers, Brooke Watson and Amber Autrey, and one former patrol officer, Quintin Falls, testified that they were dispatched to Zip's Car Wash on South Shackleford Road Aug. 26, 2018, in response to an armed man creating a disturbance. All three testified that when they arrived, they found Beard leaning against his car, a white Chrysler 200, shouting at and arguing with employees at the car wash.

Watson testified that the multiple-unit response was typical for service calls involving a weapon.

"That means that we're usually going to go in numbers," Watson said. "Probably at least three if not more, depending on the severity of the situation."

Watson said as she and Falls approached Beard, he suddenly leaned into the back seat of his car and appeared to be rummaging around, she said, as though he was trying to retrieve or hide something. After pulling him from the car and handcuffing him, Watson said she saw two toddlers in the back seat, one in a car seat and the other unrestrained.

"They were kind of just roaming around and there was a kind of a lit area in the middle of them and one of them was reaching for something," Watson said. "I noticed there was a firearm that had been placed very close to the back seat that was into the trunk of the car."

She said after the children were removed from the car and placed in Autrey's patrol car "for their own safety," she went back for the gun.

"It was barely in the trunk from the back seat compartment," she said, "Maybe a foot, if that. I mean, it was close enough that little arms could reach it."

Both Falls' and Autrey's testimony virtually mirrored that of Watson.

On cross examination, Beard queried all three regarding dashcam video retention, collection of fingerprint and DNA evidence, crime scene photographs, and 911 call records. Each said repeatedly that such activities were beyond the scope of authority for patrol officers.

Autrey said when she pulled up she saw Watson and Falls approaching Beard with their pistols out and pointed at the ground. She explained to the jury that on firearms calls, approaching officers routinely unholster their pistols.

"They'll have them at the ready, not pointed at anyone or anything," she said. By the time she exited her car, Autrey said, Watson and Falls had holstered their weapons and were trying to take Beard into custody, "and he was not complying."

As she approached Beard's car, Autrey said she saw two toddlers in the back seat of the car, the older one reaching for a gun that was in the back seat between the two. She said she pulled the older child out of the car immediately and placed the child in her patrol car.

To Beard's questions asking if she dusted for fingerprints, collected DNA samples, took photos, sent the gun off for fingerprint and DNA examination or arranged for retention of the dashcam video, Autrey answered each time, "No sir, I'm not responsible for that."

"Did the government ask for the video?" Beard asked.

"I have not talked to the government," Autrey replied.

"Either you or your superiors destroyed the video, correct?" Beard asked.

"No sir."

Narcotics Det. Kourtney Hardin testified about her interview of Beard after his arrest as jurors listened to an audio recording of the interview.

During the interview, when Hardin asked about the gun, Beard replied, "The world is a dangerous place and I know I'm not the dangerous one."

"So basically you just have it for protection?" Hardin could be heard asking on the audio recording.

"Oh man," Beard could be heard saying, then after a lengthy pause, "oh Jesus."

Hardin said she terminated the interview at that point as it appeared to her that Beard was growing increasingly distressed.

Miller directed the jury to return at 8:30 this morning for the conclusion of Hardin's testimony. He said he anticipates jury instructions and closing statements to be presented by lunchtime, with jury deliberations to begin afterward.

"I think I can get it to you early enough to where you won't be here late tomorrow trying to deliberate," Miller said.