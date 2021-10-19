Hospitalization, case counts drop

The numbers of covid-19 patients who were in Arkansas hospitals, on ventilators and intensive care all fell Monday as the state posted its smallest daily increase in cases in almost four months.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, rose by two, to 8,202.

It was the smallest daily increase in the toll since July 20, when the department didn't report any new deaths.

"Our COVID case report continues to bring better news," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"Let's work this week to increase first doses of the vaccine. I'm hopeful we can continue the trends we've seen over the past month."

The state's case count grew Monday by 142, the smallest one-day rise since June 21.

Already at its lowest level since July 7, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell by two, to 460, after not changing a day earlier.

The number on ventilators, at its lowest level since July 20, also fell by two, to 131.

After rising a day earlier, the number who were in intensive care fell by 19, to 211, its lowest level since July 11.

The number of intensive-care beds that were unoccupied rose by seven, to 156.

People with covid-19 made up about 21% of all the state's patients in intensive care, down from 22% a day earlier.

Due to slowdowns in testing and reporting, the state's case increases generally go down on Sundays and Mondays. Still, the increase on Monday was smaller by 75 than the one the previous Monday.

It was just the second daily increase since June 21 that was below 200. The other was Oct. 4, also a Monday, when the count rose by 195.

Already at its lowest level since the week ending July 7, the average daily case increase over a rolling seven-day period fell Monday to 573.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 617, to 5,952.

It was the first time the number fell below 6,000 since July 8.

Deaths have also been on the decline.

An average of 10 a day were reported the week ending Monday, down from about 14 a day a week earlier and 17 a day the week before that.

"I thought the numbers were very hopeful -- trending in the right direction," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, said Monday.

Last week, she said the daily case increases appeared to have hit a plateau after declining more sharply the previous few weeks.

On Monday, she said she was hopeful that the more pronounced downward trend had resumed.

"Of course, you have to take the numbers we get over the weekend with a grain of salt, but I'm hopeful for the rest of the week, and we'll just keep watching," she said.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases on Monday, 14, followed by Sebastian and Craighead counties, which each had 11.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 507,098.

Dillaha said both of the deaths reported Monday happened within the last month.

She said 7.1% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive during the seven-day span ending Sunday, down from the 7.7% that was initially reported for the week ending Thursday.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by three, to 27,194.

The number who have ever been on a ventilator remained at 2,847.

FEWER WINNERS

According to the state Department of Finance and Administration, the number of people claiming winnings from lottery tickets distributed as rewards for receiving vaccine doses fell last week for the fourth week in a row.

Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the department, said 154 tickets were cashed in last week, down from 187 the previous week.

Hutchinson announced in late May that Arkansans who received a shot on May 26 or after would be eligible for one of the $20 scratch-off tickets or a pair of gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses worth a total of $21.

People can claim the rewards at vaccination clinics organized by the Health Department or the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care or by taking their vaccination cards to one of the department's local health units.

Health Department spokeswoman Katie White said 23,274 lottery tickets and 9,162 pairs of gift certificates had been given out as of Monday.

Hardin said a total of 6,629 of the tickets had been cashed in as of last week.

So far, one person, a Texas man who had been visiting relatives in Arkansas, has won $1 million from one of the tickets, and one person has won $1,000.

The other winnings, in amounts ranging from $20 to $500, rose last week by $7,130, to $288,880.

One more $1 million ticket remained in circulation in the game, known as the $1 Million Spectacular, along with one $50,000 prize and one $10,000 prize.

VACCINATIONS UP

Meanwhile, at 1,544, the increase on Monday in vaccine doses that providers reported administering was larger by 349 than the one the previous Monday.

After falling the previous two days, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 5,604.

That was still down from an average of 7,216 a day a week earlier, however, and a high during the summer of 13,361 the week ending Aug. 27.

Of the most recently reported doses, about 33% were first doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Second doses of Pfizer and Moderna made up 39% of the increase. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna, including booster shots of Pfizer for people who received their second dose at least six months ago, accounted for the remaining 28%.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose rose Monday by 761, to 1,713,142, representing about 56.8% of the state's population.

The number who had been fully vaccinated grew by 1,002, to 1,414,582, or about 46.9% of the population.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its population who had received at least one vaccine dose and 43rd, ahead of Tennessee, Louisiana, North Dakota, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming, Idaho and West Virginia, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 66% of people had received at least one dose, and 57% were fully vaccinated.